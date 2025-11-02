PM appoints new board to TTT

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, fifth left, presented instruments of appointment to the TTT Ltd board at the Red House in Port of Spain on October 31. She was flanked by chairman Michael T Kerr and Permanent Secretary Natasha Barrow. - Photo courtesy TTT

A NEW BOARD of directors has been appointed for state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT)

A statement issued on October 31 announced veteran broadcaster Michael T Kerr as the new TTT chairman.

Kerr said the board is grateful and honoured to be chosen for national service, the release said.

He added the board promised to work in the best interest of the people

TTT now falls under the Office of the Prime Minister, following a realignment of cabinet responsibilities last month.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar met with board members at the Red House, Port of Spain, on October 31 to extend her best wishes to them and offer a vision for what she hopes that TTT Ltd will achieve.

Cecile Ablack is TTT deputy chairman.

Other board members are Aaron Mahabir, Jamal Shamshuddin Mohammed, Anna R Moonsammy, Marilyn Martin, Steve Oudit, Nikesha Samuel and Azeem Mandul.