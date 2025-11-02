Patriotic Front: Citizens want informed leaders

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday. - File photo

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) political leader Mickela Panday says she is not asking Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to disclose national security secrets with respect to ongoing US-Venezuelan tensions and how they may affect Trinidad and Tobago.

In a Facebook post on November 1, Panday said some people seemed to believe this was what she was asking Persad-Bissessar to do in a post she made on October 31.

As prime minister, Persad-Bissessar is chairman of the National Security Council (NSC).

Panday said, "This was not about expecting the Prime Minister to disclose sensitive national security details to the public, of course, no responsible leader would do that."

On October 31, Persad-Bissessar said she was unaware of reports that TT Defence Force (TTDF) personnel had been ordered to immediately return to base. She added she would find out and repeated her statement for people to remain calm in the face of reports which claimed US military strikes against targets in Venezuela were imminent.

Panday said, "The concern is that the head of the NSC should at least be aware of why the Defence Force was placed on high alert."

She added if Persad-Bissessar genuinely did not know, "that raises serious questions about communication and coordination at the highest level of government, especially in a time of regional tension."

Panday said, "Citizens aren’t asking for classified information, they’re asking for confidence that their leaders are informed and in control."

She added, "That’s a fair and reasonable expectation and I’m happy to ask on their behalf."