Nathan the little warrior in the water, on the mat

Nathan performs a front kick during his practice session at Impulse Martial Arts School, Chase Village. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Nathan Ramasar has two passions: taekwondo and swimming.

Since the age of three, the Standard One student at Exchange Presbyterian Primary School in Couva has trained with discipline and enthusiasm.

“We wanted him to have the best of both worlds – academics and sports,” said his father Naresh Ramasar. “He has learned that effort is more important than results. It’s not all about winning, but about growing and enjoying the process.”

Nathan trains at Impulse Martial Arts School, located in Chase Village, under the guidance of Sabum Rakesh Bissoon.

He currently holds a yellow stripe belt and is preparing to grade for his yellow belt this month.

“I like when we practise sparring,” said Nathan with a shy smile. “Sometimes it’s hard, but my instructor teaches me never to give up.”

His mother, Shalini Maharaj, is also proud. “Even though we’re single parents, we make sure he never misses his classes,” she said. “Nathan has amazing energy and always wants to do better.”

In a short time, the young athlete has already made his mark on the mat. At WAKO TT 2023, he earned third place in sparring and his first bronze medal.

At ITF Taekwondo 2024, he took silver in sparring and bronze in patterns. And at ITF Taekwondo 2025, he won gold in sparring and bronze in patterns.

Five medals that reflect his dedication, consistency, and love for the sport.

Nathan fondly remembers his first tournament at age five.

“I was scared, but when they gave me the medal, I felt like a superhero,” he said with a laugh.

His mother keeps that moment as a treasure. “It was the beginning of his journey, and he hasn’t stopped since.”

The young athlete already has clear goals.

“I want to reach black belt and keep swimming fast,” he said confidently. He admires his instructor Rakesh Bissoon. “I want to be like him. He always teaches me to respect, train hard and have heart.”

His father highlights the importance of those experiences. “The most important thing is that he understands winning or losing is part of learning. Every competition teaches him discipline, humility, and respect.”

Beyond taekwondo, Nathan also shines in the water.

He trains at Wave Swim School in Endeavour, under coach Cardesha Lyons. “I love swimming,” said Nathan. “The water makes me feel free, and I like when my coach says I’m improving.”

Between the mat and the pool, Nathan has learned to manage his time. “I train taekwondo some days and swim on others,” he explained. “That way, I have time to study and play with my friends.”

His mother says balance is key. “We want him to stay a kid,” said Shalini. “He has his routine, but also his space to enjoy himself.”

Family support is unconditional.

His grandmother, Sharon Maharaj, a retired teacher, helps him with his studies.

“She guides him with patience and love,” said Shalini. “She has been a big part of his growth.”

His late grandfather, Jhonny Maharaj, also left values that still guide Nathan. “My grandpa taught me to love and never give up,” he said softly.

His mother accompanies him to every class and tournament, while his father makes sure, he’s always motivated.

“We sacrifice a lot of time, but seeing him grow is worth everything,” Shalini said.

And every achievement, no matter how small, is celebrated.

“When he wins, we take him out for ice cream or to his favorite restaurant,” said his father. “And when he doesn’t, we remind him that’s part of learning too.”

His mother shares a message for other parents: “Support your children. Be their biggest fans, not their critics. Celebrate every step and let them enjoy their own path. Sports don’t just create athletes; they build strong and kind people.”

Nathan proves it with his smile.

In his eyes shines determination. In his voice, the innocence of a big dreamer.

And in his heart, the strength of a little warrior growing between the water and the mat.