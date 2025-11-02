Natasha Athara Lewis turns challenges into opportunities

Natasha Athara Lewis receives her postgraduate diploma during at UWI's graduation ceremony on October 25. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

By Bavina Sookdeo

ON October 25, when Natasha Athara Lewis crossed the stage on her wheelchair at the UWI’s Sport and Physical Education Centre, St Augustine, during the institution’s 2025 graduation ceremony, she described it as “more than a graduation – it was a moment of triumph, resilience and representation.” The significance of that moment was evident as her fellow graduands cheered her on with thunderous applause, as she wheeled across the stage to receive her postgraduate diploma in education, with distinction.

Lewis, a mature student and educator in clothing and textiles along with Garment Production Level 1 at Malick Secondary School told WMN that she has spent her life defying limitations and transforming challenges into opportunities. “Living with cerebral palsy, I have become a passionate advocate for inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities in education and society,” she said.

Asked to elaborate on how she felt as she shook the chancellor’s hand at her graduation and held her scroll high, Lewis reflected, “I realised I wasn’t just representing myself. I represented every differently abled person striving to fulfil their dreams, my village who believed in me, my students, my colleagues, and my God who made the impossible possible.”

Growing up in St James, Port of Spain, Lewis began her educational journey at the Princess Elizabeth Special School for the physically handicapped, where she first discovered the power of perseverance. “It was there,” she shared, “that I learned ability – not disability – defines potential.” With the unwavering support of her parents, church family, and what she fondly calls her “village,” Lewis faced years of surgeries, physiotherapy, and speech therapy – all steps toward greater mobility and independence. “Being a shut-in was never an option,” she recalled. “My village believed that the sky was the limit. They surrounded me with love, prayers and the conviction that I could contribute meaningfully to society.”

Fuelled by that belief, she later attended the St James Secondary School and went on to earn professional certifications from Farrell’s School of Dressmaking and Design, followed by National Examination Council (NEC) craft certificates in tailoring and dressmaking from the John S Donaldson Technical Institute.

But while determined, Lewis admitted her journey was far from easy. “At John S Donaldson, I had to climb 40 steps on crutches every day just to attend classes,” she recalled. “I lobbied for years for an elevator—and when it finally came by the third year of my four-year degree programme, it changed everything. I could move independently, access the library and attend classes freely. It was liberating.”

That same perseverance carried her through the next chapter of her education. Lewis then attended the University of Trinidad and Tobago from 2008 to 2012 and went on to graduate in with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design (Magna Cum Laude).

In September 2014, Lewis started teaching as TIII Secondary Teacher at Malick Secondary.

Prior to starting her degree at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, however, she started her own fashion brand – Athara’s Designs – in 1992. “This became an extension of my advocacy” she pointed out. Lewis transforms discarded materials into wearable art – “a powerful metaphor for transformation and hope” as she described it.

“I wanted my designs to tell a story,” she explained. “Just as discarded material can be transformed into valuable pieces of art, people with disabilities, whose value and beauty are often overlooked, can display purpose, creativity and strength once given the opportunity to contribute.”

She does personal designs for customers however the demand of school and work has since placed her business on hold.

Her belief in transformation also extended beyond fashion. At her church St James of the Nazarene Lewis found a platform for leadership – singing in choirs, working in children’s ministries, and assisting training educators. It was there that she discovered a passion for teaching and service. “I realised that education was not just a career but a calling.”

In 2024, Lewis decided to further her education and entered UWI in pursuit of her postgraduate diploma in education. “At UWI, I found a more inclusive and supportive environment through the School of Education” she admitted. “The difference was remarkable. From guards to lecturers, everyone treated me with dignity and respect. I didn’t have to fight for inclusion – my right to be there was acknowledged.”

When it came to teaching practise, however, Lewis was presented with new challenges. “I had to navigate inaccessible classrooms and workshops,” she related. “But with collaboration from administrators and peers, innovative solutions were created to ensure I could fulfil my practicum requirements.”

These experiences, Lewis pointed out, didn’t just shape her – they educated others about what inclusion really means.

Her advocacy also extends beyond the classroom. Partnering with the Ministry of Social Development, Lewis has led sensitisation campaigns for public officers, employers and supermarket employees, raising awareness about accessibility and the rights of persons with disabilities.

When asked who inspired her journey, Lewis credited two educators from the Princess Elizabeth Special School – a teacher she fondly remembers only as Miss Myers, and Maria D Thomas, the school’s former principal. “They taught me to see beyond the disability and reach the whole child,” she said. “Their example reminds me daily that teaching is not just a job—it’s a mission.”

Her philosophy of teaching, she noted, centres on empowerment, equity and transformation. “Teaching is my gift and my vehicle for change” Lewis said. “My goal is to ensure every child – regardless of ability – has an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and shine.”

So what got her through the challenges she encountered? Posed with this question, Lewis stated, “My unshakable faith in God was my anchor. Whenever I felt overwhelmed, scripture and song renewed my strength.”

Asked her thoughts on inclusion she insisted that it is not charity but justice. “When society creates access for differently abled persons, it isn’t doing us a favour,” she asserted. “It’s doing itself a favour, because we bring diverse talents, creativity and excellence to the table.”

She emphasised that she will continue to advocate for inclusive education and accessible environments across Trinidad and Tobago. Lewis lives by the motto of the Princess Elizabeth Special School – “it’s not the disability but the ability that counts.”

When asked what she would change if given the chance to live her life over, Lewis smiled and replied, “I wouldn’t change being differently-abled. What I’d change is the environment. Accessibility shouldn’t be a struggle. But most of all, I’d reconfigure mindsets – because once that changes, everything else follows.” And to her younger self, she says: “Hold on. Be resilient. Change will come. You will shine and show the world what God can do through you.”

Her advice to parents and caregivers of children with disabilities is “Love your children, have a vision for them, and build a strong support village. Never limit what they can achieve.”

For her success, Lewis extended heartfelt thanks to her family, friends, and “unwavering village of supporters whose love and faith carried me through every challenge.”

She also expressed gratitude to her lecturers and mentors at UWI “for your patience, professionalism, and for modelling what inclusive education truly looks like.” To her fellow students, she added thanks “for your kindness, laughter, and understanding.”

Finally, she commended the university itself “for setting the standard in accessibility, inclusion, and respect – proving that with the right support, every student can rise, excel and fulfil their purpose. This accomplishment is not mine alone – it belongs to all of us.”