Multiple arrests as police continue SoE anti-crime sweep

- File photo

Police across multiple divisions seized narcotics, issued penalties, and made several arrests during a series of overnight anti-crime operations over the weekend.

In the most significant bust, officers of the Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Task Force (NDTF) South, acting on intelligence from a specialist unit, intercepted a vehicle in Trincity and uncovered approximately 108.89 kilograms of high-grade Colombian “Creepy” cannabis valued at $11.9 million.

The operation, led by Snr Supt. Maynard-Wilson and supervised by PC Persad, took place between 8 am and noon on November 1.

Police said the driver of a cream-colored Nissan Almera fled after breaching a red light and abandoning the vehicle in the Trincity Mall carpark.

Officers discovered five bales containing 179 packets of marijuana during a search of the vehicle. The drugs and the car were taken to the San Rafael Police Station for processing. Investigators said the suspect, known to police, remains at large, but an arrest is expected soon.

Elsewhere, Operation Trident was conducted in the Morvant, San Juan, and Barataria districts under the leadership of acting Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Supt Birch. Between 10 am and 2 pm, officers searched the Morvant home of a priority offender but found no illegal items. However, canine officers later recovered 57.3 grammes of marijuana concealed in nearby bushes. Later that evening, between 7 pm and 10.30 pm, a separate Trident team found 114.6 grammes of marijuana hidden in a wall along Aranguez Main Road. No arrests were made.

In Longdenville, officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) arrested a 22-year-old man of Pokhor Road for possession of 185 grammes of marijuana. The anti-crime sweep, led by Supt Glodon and acting ASP Harrylal, ran from 4 pm to 8 pm and included vehicle checks using the police U-Turn device.

Officers also conducted several searches under the Emergency Powers Regulations 2025 which led to an arrest.

Another CDTF-led operation in Gran Couva resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man of Tortuga for possession of 63.7 grammes of marijuana. Officers issued two fixed penalty notices during the four-hour exercise, which otherwise concluded without incident.

Police said several drug blocks and houses in the district were also searched under the SoE regulations.

In the Eastern Division, task force officers, led by Snr Supt Paponette and acting Insp Ramdeen, held a roving road check exercise in the Sangre Grande district on November 1.

Officers patrolled and carried out stop-and-search exercises along Toco Main Road, Cunapo Southern Main Road, Sangre Chiquito, Northeastern Settlement, and Damarie Hill.

Two men were arrested - an 18-year-old from Blake Avenue Extension, Sangre Grande, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, while a 22-year-old from Moolchan Street, Guaico, was arrested in connection with several reports of house breaking and larceny.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the coordinated exercises were part of a wider anti-crime initiative executed under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, aimed at suppressing narcotics trafficking and firearm-related activity.

The SoE, declared on July 18, was extended for a second time, for three months, by Parliament.

Investigations are ongoing.