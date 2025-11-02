More than just Monday wear: Asha Wadada embraces womanhood

Designer Asha Wadada, left, and her twin sister Ayanna Diaz, co founders of House of Wadada. -

INSPIRED by her own evolution as a woman, mother and creative, Asha Wadada’s first solo Carnival collection, alter HER embraces the many tiers of womanhood.

“Over the last few years, there’s been such a shift in who I am as a woman – the way I look at the world, the way I show up, even the way I embrace my femininity, it’s all sort of matured for the lack of better words,” she told WMN on October 29.

“I’ve peeled back a lot of layers and started owning every part of myself, even the ones I used to hide. I reached a point where I didn’t want to fit into any one version of myself anymore. I wanted to express all of myself; the sensual, the confident, the grounded, the bold, without apology. Alter HER came straight from that space.”

The Petit Valley-bred designer, co-founder of House of Wadada, said a close friend also inspired her decision to launch her own Monday wear line.

Wadada said she usually travels abroad with her sister Ayanna Diaz (and more recently her daughter) on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

“But this year one of my really good friends convinced me to play with her and honestly, I’m glad she did. Once I made the decision to jump back in, it just felt like the perfect moment to introduce alter HER.

“The energy, the creativity, it aligned so beautifully with the message behind the collection. So launching a Monday wear line felt natural, almost like everything came full circle.”

Launched in October, Wadada said alter HER celebrates every aspect of a woman: her confidence, sensuality, power and even the parts of herself she’s still discovering.

She said her pieces are mostly sequins with subtle hints of sheer mesh.

“So they’re glamorous, eye-catching and feel incredible to wear, pieces that make you stand a little taller and move a little freer.”

The line, she added, also caters to any woman who want to have fun with fashion.

“The pieces are designed with Carnival Monday in mind, but they’re also versatile enough to be worn beyond that, as stylish fashion pieces for any occasion.

“It’s for the woman who loves to experiment with her look, who enjoys standing out, or simply wants to feel a little extra in her own way.

Alter HER, Wadada said, also gives them a chance to experience the spirit and energy of Carnival through fashion, while still having pieces they can enjoy long after the celebrations.”

She said, though, the focus is not just on the pieces but on the message.

“Helping women step fully into themselves, embrace their complexity and express who they truly are, unapologetically. Each design is a reminder that fashion can be more than style; it’s a celebration of your own story.”

Wadada said women interested in purchasing designs from the collection will receive a fashionable swag bag filled with exclusive Alter-HER goodies.

Asked about the title of the line, she told WMN, “You know how people talk about their alter ego, that bold side that steps out when you let your guard down? I wanted to play with that idea, but make it more feminine, more personal. The parts of ourselves we show to the world and the ones we’ve kept tucked away.

“It’s that version of HER, the one that lives inside every woman, just waiting for a chance to step out. The collection celebrates that transformation. And it’s been incredible watching women connect with the message behind each piece.”'

For Wadada, alter HER is the latest incarnation of a “movement” that began more than 15 years ago when she first started designing with her sister.

She recalled during their teenage years, they encountered problems finding clothes to fit.

“We were too tall, too slim, and there simply weren’t options for us. So we started customising our own pieces.”

Wadada said years later, while living in London, after having completed a degree in aviation safety, she got a call from her sister, who encouraged her to return to TT to start a clothing line.

She said she welcomed the opportunity after determining that the corporate life was not for her.

But like most new businesses, there were numerous challenges, Wadada said.

“But every time we created a piece for a woman and saw her step into her confidence, it was validating. Watching women embrace their main character energy in our designs confirmed that this is what we were meant to do.”

She said even though they’ve taken breaks from designing at times to pursue and explore different entrepreneurial opportunities, the “Wadada Movement has always been a backbone in our lives and design has always been at the heart of it.”

What began as a fashion brand, she said, has evolved into a lifestyle rooted in self-expression, freedom and feminine power.

Wadada said their lines have traditionally been known for what she called “effortless loyalty” – long, sweeping skirts and flowing dresses designed to make every woman feel like a queen.

“The looks are soft yet powerful, regal yet easy, designed to create that “I woke up a goddess” kind of energy.”

But when the covid19 pandemic struck, the women were forced to adapt to keep the business afloat. They ventured into lines that were even more inclusive, comprising ready-to-wear pieces like bodycon dresses, loungewear, loose fitting pants and denim jackets.

“It opened the door for women who didn’t see themselves in our initial styles to finally become part of the movement.”

She said over the years, they’ve evolved from just creating looks to helping women tap into their power.

Wadada said alter HER is the continuation of that story.

“It’s more personal, more daring and a little bit wild.”

Asked which aspect of the line stands out for her, Wadada said, “Honestly, everything. I love every piece, every detail, the sequins, the sheer mesh, the way the designs make me as a woman feel, confident and radiant. But mostly I’m just amazed that I actually did it.

“After talking about launching my own Monday wear line, after dreaming and imagining it over and over, I finally brought it to life.”

The dreadlocked designer said the response to the collection has been phenomenal.

“The feedback has been honestly overwhelming in the best way. Even before women get to wear the pieces, so many have shared how much they connect with the message behind the collection, the unapologetic femininity that alter HER represents.

“I feel so grateful that something I created is resonating on such a deep level and that it’s inspiring women to embrace all sides of themselves. Knowing that these pieces will soon be part of their Carnival experience, a moment of celebration and self-expression, makes me feel incredibly proud and thankful for the journey that led to this.”

Wadada, who also teaches yoga at Beyond Yoga on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, anticipates the collection will give women a sense of excitement and adventure in their style, encouraging them to play, take risks and try something new.

“I’m a firm believer that women should always show up as their best self, not just on good days, but most importantly on their bad days as well. That’s where my two out of three rule comes in: hair, makeup and clothes – two out of the three must be done. And when I say that, I don’t mean fancy hairstyles, your most glamorous outfit, or full-on makeup. You can show up without showing out.”

She continued, “It’s about creating a starting point to feel intentional and present. Just like your space reflects your mind and body. If it’s messy all the time, chances are your energy feels chaotic too.

“Showing up as your best self begins with small choices that ground you. Alter HER is designed to help women feel that spark, giving them confidence, joy, and a little more of themselves to bring into every day.”

Wadada said she respects the works of many local and regional designers.

“I have immense admiration for Trinidadian and Caribbean brands, who have paved the way for Wadada and other smaller labels to be seen not just in the Caribbean but on an international stage. The creative industry is tough, and consistently maintaining a unique expression year after year is no easy feat.

“So big up to all the clothing and Carnival designers who hold their own. They create exclusive, show-stopping pieces every year, often for multiple carnivals across the Caribbean. The level of creativity, precision and stamina that is required is incredible.

“So really, my respect goes to everyone doing the work! It’s not about one person but the innovation and dedication that the whole creative community brings to the table.”

Alter HER will debut on the road and the Savannah stage for Carnival 2026 on February 16.