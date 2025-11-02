Hamidullah brings a night of kaiso, humour, drama to Kafe Blue

By Ray Funk

CALYPSONIAN Hamidullah Wahid (Hamidullah) will lead a calypso concert called Moods & Views at the Kafe Blues on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on November 8 at 7 pm. The show will also feature Ras Kommanda, Valentino, King Luta, Sexy Suzy, Kid Kallaloo (Julien Hunte), Pharoah, and Skero backed by the Michelle Henry Encore Band with Errol Fabien and Damion Melville as the MCs.

Hamidullah was born into one of the great family of calypso, Allrounder (Anthony Hendrickson) is his uncle, and Allrounder’s two daughters Shirlaine Hendrickson and Lady Wonder are his cousins. His late aunt and uncle were the siblings Calypso Prince and Calypso Princess.

His father Andrew de Labastide, aka “Andrew Pan” was the captain of Hill 60 a pioneering steelband and he was chosen to go to the Festival of Britain in 1951 as a member of TASPO. He went on various steelband tours to Central and South America and eventually moved to southern California and was a leading pannist there for many years.

Hamidullah himself started in pan, first as a member, then one of the captains of the Amboys Steel Orchestra in Belmont. But his whole life has been devoted to calypso. He debuted in the Calypso Arena tent back in 1984 and over the years he appeared in many tents but for many years now, he has appeared in the Klassic Russo tent in downtown Port of Spain and was one of its founders. A vice president of the earlier Trinidad Calypsonian Association, he became a founding member of Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) and presently is a trustee.

Known best for a long line of humorous calypsos like One Stick of Matches and You Can’t Land. Hamidullah has been a Young Kings finalist many times and performed throughout the Caribbean and in the United States. He has released singles, several albums and many videos which are online. This year he issued a flash drive which has 26 audio tracks and 16 video ones.

For the last five years, the Kaiso Unit, a joint project with his close friend Ras Kommanda, have produced annual calypso concerts. “We both love calypso passionately and we saw the need to promote shows outside the Carnival season and create a platform for other artists we love and respect. These shows allow each calypsonian a chance to sing several numbers and showcase the variety of their repertoire.”

This show offers variety and excitement, Hamidullah believes, “For me, Valentino and Luta are legends I have long respected. Sexy Suzy and Kid Kallaloo add a strong element of humour to our cast and Pharoah and Skero are relative newcomers we think are special and you don’t want to miss. Ras Kommanda and I are happy to again be at Kafe Blue. Join us!”