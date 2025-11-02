Gillian Lucky unveils collection on Nov 9: One Day of Star Wars

Justice Gillian Lucky with a Yoda figurine at her office at the International Waterfront Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on October 30. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

A LONG TIME AGO, in a cinema not so far away, a ten-year-old girl sat spellbound as a yellow scroll of text floated across a dark screen to the soaring strains of John Williams’ unforgettable score.

For that little girl, now Justice Gillian Lucky, chairman of the Judicial Education Institute, that moment in 1977 changed everything.

“I was blown away, not during the middle or the end of the movie but from the time the theme music written by John Williams began.”

That movie was Star Wars: A New Hope, then a stand-alone film simply called The Star Wars. And Lucky did not know it at the time, but that epic space adventure would stay with her for life.

At ten, she dreamed of becoming an aeronautical engineer, an astronaut and a lawyer working with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), and the starships and intergalactic battles deepened her fascination. Also, the movie was different from others she had seen before with the swelling music, the scrolling text, the opening scene of a starship battle and the introduction of the bad guy, Darth Vader.

As a child already drawn to fairness and fighting for what’s right, she connected instantly with the story’s simple moral compass.

“So what they did very, very commendably is they got you involved in this fight for justice and fight for right. And I'm not putting on theatrics here, this is how I feel about Star Wars. I remember as a ten-year-old sitting there thinking something along the lines of, ‘That man in black with the mask, he's a bad man. We have to get rid of him.’

“That got me from the beginning of the movie. When you're somebody like me who always wants to fight for justice and make sure that good triumph over evil, you were focussed on it. That's the bad man. Let's look for who the good people are. Let's see how we're going to win this fight.”

By the end, as Han Solo, Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker were awarded their medals of valour, she was completely captivated. She loved the sense of triumph, the promise of romance and that good had prevailed.

A galaxy that keeps expanding

When A New Hope became a global sensation, George Lucas turned it into a trilogy including The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

But fans still wanted more. They wanted to know how the Galactic Empire rose to power, what happened to Alderaan that Princess Leia found herself captured on an Empire ship, why the once-mighty Jedi had become so few and many other details.

That hunger for answers led to prequels that came 16 years after the release of the last movie – The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith – followed by the sequel trilogy – The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. In between there were the spin-offs, both animated and live-action, exploring the untold stories behind the villains and heroes who shaped the Star Wars universe.

For Justice Lucky, however, the term “spin-off” does not fit. She finds it insulting, preferring to call them the “explanation” movies and series.

Among her favourites is Rogue One (2016), which shows the struggle and sacrifice of those who gave their lives to deliver the Death Star schematics to the rebels and ignite a spark of hope. She pointed out those involved knew they were not going to survive the mission but they were ready to die, and they felt relief when the plans were transmitted.

She also loves Andor, the series that dives deeper into what motivated ordinary people to rebel against the Empire. She pointed out they gave up friends and family to devote their lives to fighting the Empire, restoring justice and promoting integrity. Even through grief, the fight continued.

Her favourite film, though, is The Empire Strikes Back, the movie that introduced her to her hero, the wise Master Yoda, the head of the Jedi who went into self-imposed exile as a form of punishment for allowing the Jedi to be nearly wiped out.

Viewers also met Lando Calrissian, portrayed by Billy Dee Williams, a black man.

“This is not just about race. It’s about all the 1,000s of Star Wars characters who are not human. They are mixtures of human, there were pure robots, aliens ... What it was beginning to show, and why all of us were getting involved in it, is that we realised in the Star Wars community, it was inclusive as long as you had that one principle, and that one principle was: justice must reign supreme.”

She said the rebellion welcomed everyone as long as they fought for what was right. The characters were not defined by how they looked and so it did not matter how the fans looked, where they came from or their station in life. Anyone could be a part of Star Wars, and they embraced it.

And that sense of inclusion and moral clarity mirrors her own beliefs.

In addition to her values, Lucky also feels an almost cosmic connection to the franchise as director George Lucas began writing the Star Wars story treatment on April 17, 1973 – exactly six years after her own birthday, April 17, 1967.

“What I'm saying is the theme of Star Wars is my inspiration. It is my reminder, and it is my hope that generations to come will continue fighting for what is right, placing integrity first and understanding that there is always hope.

“There is a line that does not resonate with Star Wars and it doesn't resonate with me. When I hear people say, ‘I am defeated,’ I answer with no, there is always hope. We just need to find the path.”

She stressed that, as a Christian, her love for the franchise does not overshadow her faith.

She said Star Wars is a reminder one cannot put their guard down. That evil finds creative means to bring down good, so the good must always be alert. And, even as the characters age or die out, they left others who could continue the fight.

She said it also reminded people to enjoy the moments of triumphs, but to not become arrogant and forget what must be done.

A collector’s legacy

Justice Lucky began collecting Star Wars memorabilia in 1977. What started as a childhood desire to play with her favourite characters became a lifelong passion as well a visual reminder of the franchise’s lessons.

To her, these are not just action figures or trinkets. They are symbols of courage, resilience, and hope.

Now, at 58, she’s ready to share that joy with others, especially youths. On November 9, she will host One Day of Star Wars at Arnim’s Art Galleria in Port of Spain, from 10 am to 4 pm.

There will be giveaways, trivia, prizes for the best costumes, an exhibition of her collection, and even a sale on about ten per cent of her memorabilia.

She insists this is not a money-making venture, and she will only sell items “worthy of being owned.” Proceeds will go towards a few primary schools across TT as, she said children needed to understand the need for honesty, truth, integrity, respect and justice – the same principles that make Star Wars more than just science fiction.

“Like all of us, there were many times in my life where there were dark moments. Just like in Star Wars we have the hiccups. And I would look to Yoda. There's a line that I use in court also, in my profession, I use it when I lecture: Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try.

“So some of the words, some of the phrases, have become part of my life.”

Giveaways will include not just action figures, some battery-operated, but also Bluetooth speakers, keychains, glassware and other collectible items.

She expressed gratitude to her “riding partner in Star Wars” Suzanne Seepersad, who watched every movie with her and understood her passion, as well as Brenda Ramdass for assisting with the exhibition, and Arnim Ali, owner of Arnim’s Art Galleria, and his employees Sandy and Salima for helping organise the day.

For Justice Lucky Star Wars remains far more than a beloved film series. It is about perseverance through darkness, courage in the face of evil, and faith that no matter how bleak things look, there is always a way forward.

May the Force be with you.