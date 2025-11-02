Fear of deportation triggers Venezuelan exodus from Trinidad and Tobago

FLASHBACK: Venezuelans assemble in front of the Immigration building on Henry Street, Port of Spain, waiting to update their work permits in May 2023. - Grevic Alvarado

MIGRANT tensions in TT reached their peak last week.

Following the Ministry of Homeland Security’s October 27 statement, many Venezuelans – both documented and undocumented – began giving up their rental homes, selling what little they own, and leaving their jobs in factories, farms and workshops.

On October 27, the Ministry of Homeland Security issued a statement ordering the detention and deportation of all irregular migrants.

The Ministry said: “All illegal immigrants detained are to remain at the Immigration Detention Centre until their repatriation. No further Orders of Supervision shall be issued.”

According to the Ministry, the measure aims to “control illegal migration.” But for the Venezuelan community, it represents fear, desperation, and an urge to flee.

The fear of being detained or deported has sparked a new wave of internal displacement and plans to leave for other countries in the region.

The Hispanic Cultural Centre La Casita in Arima, on October 29 called on the government and society to remain calm and avoid what it described as a “migrant hunt.” Its director Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown warned that the situation is spreading fear and misinformation.

“The misinformation is misleading the population and undermines the protection process. Many people who hold UNHCR cards may still face harassment or persecution because they are considered irregular under local laws. That is one of our biggest concerns,” she said.

She added that the organisation has received dozens of calls from desperate families who are packing or giving up their rented homes.

“Many feel that the country which welcomed them now pushes them to leave.”

On Facebook and WhatsApp, posts by Venezuelans selling appliances, motorbikes, or furniture are multiplying as they prepare to leave. Mariana Lopez, a 34-year-old Venezuelan living in Arima, said she didn’t wait any longer:

“I sold my things and gave up the rent. I don’t want to be caught and sent back. I’ll go to Brazil even if I have to start from zero.”

Jesus Andrade, a mechanic in San Fernando, also made a tough choice:

“I quit the workshop. I’d rather leave before they detain me. The hardest part is leaving my job, but fear weighs more.”

Others denounced the government’s lack of compassion.

Rosa Medina, a mother of two, said: “They talk about human rights, but they show no humanity to us. Many of us have been here for years working and paying taxes.”

Eduardo Ramirez was more direct: “This government wants Venezuela’s gas but treats Venezuelans here like garbage. It’s double standards.”

Even those with legal status say they are suffering unfair situations. One Venezuelan family with work permits shared: “We have all our papers in order, but our children can’t go to school. There are spaces in classrooms, but the process for student visas is stuck at the Ministry of Homeland Security. They don’t respond, and meanwhile, the kids lose classes.”

This exodus goes beyond TT. Many Venezuelans are making plans to move to countries like Guyana, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, where governments have begun opening their doors to Venezuelan workers and small investors.

Some are already preparing documents, while others are selling their belongings to afford tickets or ground transportation to those destinations.

Shipping agencies operating between Trinidad and Venezuela confirmed an increase in ticket requests.

In Venezuela, travel agencies also reported a rise in bookings to South America, especially to Manaus and Boa Vista (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Georgetown (Guyana). Some travellers are inquiring about mixed routes that combine flights with ground travel.

Speaking to Newsday on October 31 from Venezuela, travel agent Luis Arias explained that in recent weeks, “requests from Venezuelans in TT wanting to travel from Venezuela to Brazil, Argentina and Guyana have tripled.”

He added, “Entire families are buying one-way tickets. Many say they prefer to leave now before it’s too late.”

Before closing its operations in TT in August 2025, the latest reports from the UNHCR indicated that the country hosted 3,282 recognised refugees, 31,260 asylum seekers, and 5,517 people in need of international protection. In total, more than 40,000 people were under some form of humanitarian assistance or protection – the vast majority of them Venezuelans.

Social media remains filled with posts such as:

“Selling fridge and bed – leaving for Brazil.”

“Urgent sale of motorcycle, need to leave before November.”

For many, TT was once a land of opportunity. Today, Venezuelans are selling their belongings, giving up their rentals, and abandoning their jobs – running from fear.