Concerned Muslims delivers 500 hampers to Jamaica

People shelter in a school in Old Harbour, as Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica as a Category 5 storm on October 28. - AP

SEAN DOUGLAS

THE group Concerned Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago (CMTT) is now in hurricane-ravaged Jamaica and in the process of delivering 500 hampers to needy residents.

Group PRO Imtiaz Mohammed left TT with a colleague on Friday and since then has been giving local media regular updates.

He had said the plan was to buy items at wholesalers in Kingston and do a first distribution there on Sunday.

"Our international partner Islamic Relief Worldwide team will be meeting us there too."

He had expected to meet with the Jamaican government agencies to organize the CMTT's relief supplies including making logistical and warehousing arrangements on the ground for future shipments.

On Saturday, Mohammed said, "CMTT purchased approximately US$22,000 in relief supplies.

"Items purchased today include rice, flour, sugar, baked beans, oil, Broad beans, pasta, mackerel in tins, macaroni, bath soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, crackers and bottled water.

"These items will allow us to make 500 hampers."

He said because it took an entire day to purchase and transport the items to the mosque in Spanish Town, CMTT had begun packing the hampers late Saturday but would complete the packing on Sunday and have the distribution on Monday and Tuesday.

"I was able to contact the secretary (Akeelah Manna) of the T&T student association in Mona. CMTT would try to assist them with some items which they requested."

On Sunday, Mohammed shared an alert from a concerned national of Jamaica who had offered advice to CMTT.

The advice said the parish of St Elizabeth and other parts of western Jamaica were currently extremely dangerous, indicating the area of Jamaica worst-hit by Hurricane Melissa.

"There is a high level of civil unrest in the heavily affected areas as these persons have been without housing, bathrooms, food, water, a change of clothes etcetera for almost an entire week now." The source lamented many instances of robberies, looting and threats for volunteers attempting to bring aid and relief into those areas.

"I would strongly suggest contacting the Jamaica Defence Force for escort into these areas if both yourself and the CMTT group plan to engage in hands on distribution."

Mohammed had expressed CMTT's sympathies to the people of Jamaica and especially those families who lost their loved ones during this catastrophic hurricane.

"When a disaster occurs, we at CMTT see it as our duty to help the victims, so they can have some comfort and security back in their lives.

"CMTT has launched its Jamaica Disaster and Emergency Relief Project today."

He had said CMTT is partnering with its international partners namely Islamic Relief UK, US and Canada offices to deliver aid to the people of Jamaica within the next two-four weeks.

CMTT asked donors stay informed via CMTT's social media for a list of items which is most needed.