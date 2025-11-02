Civil society to call for end to US military build up in region

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. - File photo

SEVERAL groups will gather at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on November 9 to call for an end to the US military buildup in the Caribbean region and for peace in the region.

The announcement was made by Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah in a statement on October 28.

"This military deployment by the US started just over two months ago with a number of destroyers with guided missile capabilities, a nuclear submarine, several amphibious landing craft and some 4,000 military personnel."

Abdulah said, "Since then these very substantial military assets have been increased. B52 bombers and F35 jet fighter planes were sent to Puerto Rico."

He added the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford and its strike group are now en route to the Caribbean to join these forces.

"There will likely be more than 10,000 military personnel located now in our region."

Abdulah said, "The rhetoric from those on whose authority this deployment has taken place has been abundantly clear."

On October 31, US President Donald Trump dismissed reports about an imminent US military attack on Venezuela. On the same day, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she had no information about this or about reports that TT Defence Force personnel were recalled to base. Persad-Bissessar urged the population to remain calm and government will provide information as it becomes available.

Abdulah said the Venezuelan government has begun to prepare militarily for any attack and is soon expected to receive 5,000 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.

He added Colombia has also started to prepare its military for attacks and strengthen its coastal defenses. Abdulah repeated concerns about Trinidad and Tobago suffering from any US-Venezuela conflict.

"This will mean a greater number of migrants coming to TT. Our local business environment will be affected. Investors will think twice about investing here. Trade can be impacted as shipping and air routes become compromised. Tourism can be down as people decide not to travel for Carnival."

Abdulah said, "With the very real possibility of a war taking place on our doorstep, more and more citizens have been speaking out. Many are calling for us to do something."

He added this is why several groups will gather at Woodford Square on November 9 from 5 to 7 pm to hold a "Vigil for Peace."

Abdulah said this is a call to end hostilities and maintain the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

Persad-Bissessar has openly supported the US military deployment in the southern Caribbean and US military strikes on alleged drug vessels coming out of Venezuela. She has disagreed with other Caricom leaders about the Caribbean being a zone of peace and supported the Trump administration's line that the deployment is an anti-narcotics exercise.

The groups involved in the vigil will include the Concerned Muslims of TT, Emancipation Support Committee, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea and the MSJ.