Caribbean superpowers unite

-

“If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together” (African proverb)

In October 2023 I was invited to lead an early-morning relaxation and meditation session for a group of regional participants of the Good Deeds Day Regional Conference.

The name of this conference alone was enough to make me say yes to the invitation. The participants were an amazing group of people from all over the Caribbean region, committed to positive intentions and actions.

That morning a few of us gathered outdoors at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort (where they were staying) and shared a relaxing, creative session. Before this, one participant, from Spread the Love Curaçao, gave me a “love and kindness” rock that she had made, with a powerful message – “Strong Together.” As I think now about the Caribbean, this rock that I was given stands as a testament to who we have been, and hopefully always will be, as a region. Our true wealth in being “strong together” comes from the understanding and agreement that we are brothers and sisters, our chain of islands in the Caribbean Sea forming a dot-to-dot arc – reminiscent of an archer’s bow.

Our collective quiver of arrows may not be nuclear in might, but I dare say they are super-powerful in their own way – community, general desire for peace, vast natural biodiversity, harmonious cohabitation of multiple creeds and races, inbred resilience, boundless creativity and the spirit of innovation and invention tempered by the historical necessity to ensure survival, especially when things do not come easy or we are faced with natural or manmade challenges. Generally speaking, Caribbean people have an intrinsic “come together” power that one largely sees on a surface level, in party settings – Carnival, fetes, limes, large family meals, etc.

On deeper levels, that grouping instinct has the potential to pull us together in times of tragedy.

This power of unification, in my opinion, makes the Caribbean region a world superpower. As I write this it is October 28 and Melissa, having wrought her havoc on Jamaica, is barrelling on to continue her destruction. By Sunday, when this is published, who knows the extent of havoc she will have wreaked.

In scrolling through social media in the morning after her hit, I saw few images of Melissa’s devastation and more posts of various local appeals for assistance and calls to come together to help our Jamaican brothers and sisters.

This speaks volumes. While there are TT jokesters who take nothing seriously and are quick to make up social media memes that laugh at calamities and the misfortune of others, there are also multitudes of us who are swift to suggest solutions and jump to extend kindness and assistance where needed.

When natural disasters strike, the first and largest call to action is usually for supplies required by human beings.

However, we must never forget the animals, who also suffer and need our support.

In that vein, our animal rescue/welfare NGO Venus Doggess Of Love pledges to donate part proceeds from our upcoming film-screening fundraiser (Charlotteville Tails and Venus & Magnet, November 16 at CinemaOne, 4DX), to assist the Montego Bay Animal Haven in Jamaica.

Even if we sell all of our tickets at $100 each, the total (based on the 144-seat cinema) will be only $14,400 – not much in the grand scheme, especially when divided, but what appears to be a little will amount to a lot when combined with other contributions