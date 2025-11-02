CAF approves US$647,000 to support Jamaica's recovery efforts

DESTRUCTION: A group of people make their way through the streets of Santa Cruz, Jamaica, on October 29 after the passage of Hurricane Melissa. AP PHOTO - Matias Delacroix

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) has approved USD $670,000 in emergency grant funding for the Government of Jamaica to support humanitarian and recovery efforts following the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

This contribution is intended to complement the assistance being provided by other regional and international partners.

In his letter to Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, CAF’s executive president Sergio Díaz-Granados expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Jamaica in the wake of the category five storm, which tragically claimed lives and caused widespread damage to infrastructure, services, and communities across the country.

He acknowledged the enormous humanitarian needs emerging from Hurricane Melissa’s impact and reaffirmed CAF’s commitment to assisting Jamaica’s relief efforts and long-term recovery.

“We are deeply moved by the reports of the devastating impact of hurricane Melissa on Jamaica,” said Díaz-Granados. “Jamaica is a valued member of the CAF family, and we stand firmly alongside the nation during this most difficult time. We recognize that the needs are immense and immediate and stand ready to channel resources to ongoing relief efforts.”

Through its network of shareholder countries, CAF has also facilitated bilateral emergency assistance from the Government of El Salvador to Jamaica. This includes the airlift of 37 tonnes of humanitarian supplies and the deployment of more than 300 trained emergency personnel to support national authorities in response and recovery operations across affected communities.

In his capacity as chairman of CAF’s Board of Directors, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo commended CAF’s swift response to the devastation. He reaffirmed the Board’s full support for the institution’s humanitarian and financial assistance to Jamaica. Minister Tancoo also expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Jamaica.

CAF recognises the Government of Jamaica’s decisive leadership in coordinating national response efforts and is firmly committed to working with the government and people of Jamaica throughout its recovery and reconstruction, a statement on November 2 said.