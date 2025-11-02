Bring Your Own Book and Bottle: Bocas celebrates calypso stories

Writer and filmmaker Judith Laird, left, and soca artiste-songwriter Nadia Batson share insights at The Writers Centre on October 30. - Photos courtesy Bocas Lit Fest

WRITER and media producer Judith Laird and soca star Nadia Batson were the special guests at the latest edition of the BYOBB (Bring Your Own Book and Bottle) social at The Writers Centre on October 30.

Hosted by the Bocas Lit Fest, the event marked the end of Calypso History Month.

Calypso History Month has been celebrated in October since 2002, when it was officially recognised by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO).

In a news release on October 31, Bocas Lit Fest marketing and media manager Joy Luk Pat said, The power of storytelling, the value of cultural heritage, and past and present of the calypso artform were the subjects of a lively conversation.

She added, The audience were also treated to a rare screening of Laird’s classic short documentary Women in Kaiso, released in 1981 and documenting the views of the pioneering early generation of women calypsonians.

Hosted bimonthly, free and open to all, the Bocas Lit Fest’s BYOBB is an intimate social gathering with a focus on books and ideas – not a conventional book club, but a chance for attendees to exchange ideas inspired by their current reading, and engage with specially invited guests.

“It’s about sharing experiences that keep our collective narrative alive,” says organiser Marielle Forbes of the Bocas team.

Each BYOBB session typically opens with a free-ranging discussion about the books attendees are currently reading, which range across genres. Participants then have a chance to speak directly to the special guests, who are usually cultural figures.

For Judith Laird, the October BYOBB was a chance to revisit Women and Kaiso, which first aired over four decades ago, and share memories of the artists she interviewed – such as Lady Trinidad, the first woman calypsonian to be recorded, alongside Calypso Rose, Lady Beginner, Singing Francine, and even a young Abby Blackman and Ella Andall. Audience members were outspoken in their praise for the 29-minute documentary and the stories and voices it recorded for future generations.

“Surprise” guest Nadia Batson joined the BYOBB half way through the evening, on her way from a video shoot.

Known both as a soca performer and as a prolific songwriter, Batson explained that from childhood her mother encouraged her to write, nurturing her love for storytelling through words and music, the release said.

Batson said she finds there’s no difference between writing for men and women performers, but she always needs to understand the personality and style of the particular artiste she’s composing for. She revealed that when it comes to her first drafts, she’s a traditionalist, writing longhand in a notebook.

The Bocas Lit Fest’s BYOBB sessions are part of the literary NGO’s regular series of free public programming at its headquarters — The Writers Centre, located at 14 Alcazar Street in St Clair.

Other recent events included a “Big Ideas” panel discussion about Trinidad’s Patois heritage,

marking International Creole Month, and a reading and conversation with visiting novelist Lauren Francis-Sharma.

Next up at The Writers Centre is a special event celebrating the 40th anniversary of UK-based publisher Peepal Tree Press, the most active publisher of contemporary Caribbean writing.

At the session on November 8, from 5.30 pm, five Peepal Tree authors from Trinidad and Tobago will talk about classic works from the publisher’s catalogue that deserve wider attention.

For more information about Bocas Lit Fest events and projects, visit bocaslitfest.com or follow @bocaslitfest on social media.ND