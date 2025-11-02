Bess Motors renews sponsorship of Marchin Patriots Sports Club

Marchin Patriots opening batsman Even Lewis receives a sponsorship cheque from managing director Ian Maharaj ahead of the 2026 season. - Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots Sports Club marked a proud milestone on October 30 as it renewed its partnership with Bess Motors Ltd and officially welcomed the company’s managing director, Ian Maharaj, as the club’s new president.

At a brief ceremony, a cheque representing full sponsorship support was presented, confirming Bess Motors’ continued commitment to the Marchin Patriots for the 2026 season and beyond.

The club also expressed gratitude to outgoing president Adrian Ali for his years of dedicated service, leadership, and vision, which helped establish the Marchin Patriots as one of the nation’s leading cricket teams.

With Maharaj now taking over the reins, Marchin Patriots enter a new chapter in their development — stronger, united, and focused on further raising the standard of club cricket in the country.