Archbishop Gordon: Pray for peace in the region

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon. -

ARCHBISHOP Jason Charles Gordon has called on Catholics and members of the wider national population to pray for peace in the region. He issued this call in a letter on November 1.

Gordon's come against the background of increased US-Venezuela tensions, the imminent arrival of additional US military forces in the southern Caribbean and reports that Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) personnel have been recalled to base.

He said, "We are living in uncertain times. The heightened military activity in our waters stirs fear and confusion."

Gordon urged Catholics to remain steadfast in their faith.

He quoted biblical scripture, John 14:27.

"Our hope rests not in worldly security but in the peace that only Christ can give."

Gordon said the church must act according to conscience and not be guided by political expediency.

"We must resist any logic that normalises conflict or weaponises fear."

The Christian response, he continued, is not to mirror aggression but cultivate reconciliation wherever we are.

Gordon advised Catholics as communities of faith to pray for peace in the region.

He called for prayers for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Guyana and Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa's devastation of that island.

Gordon also said the church will deepen its outreach to migrant families, ensuring its parishes are places of "welcome, promotion, protection and peace."

He urged Catholics to be vigilant against misinformation which can sow seeds of division and hate. Gordon reminded Catholics to be discerning in the information they share and that truth is a form of love.

On October 31, US President Donald Trump dismissed reports about an imminent US military attack on Venezuela. On the same day, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she had no information about this or about reports that Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force personnel were recalled to base. Persad-Bissessar urged the population to remain calm and government will provide information as it becomes available.

Persad-Bissessar has openly supported the US military deployment in the southern Caribbean and US military strikes on alleged drug vessels coming out of Venezuela. She has disagreed with other Caricom leaders about the Caribbean being a zone of peace and supported the Trump administration's line that the deployment is an anti-narcotics exercise.

Last week, the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely visited Port of Spain and members of the US Marines 22nd Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted exercises with local security forces.

The Gravely was one of three guided missile destroyers which started the US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean. The other two vessels are the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson.

The US forces in the region, which also included the MEU and a nuclear attack submarine, will soon be joined by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford and its strike group which are currently en route from the Mediterranean.

Venezuela's National Assembly have declared Persad-Bissessar persona non-grata and there were public protests in Venezuela condemning Persad-Bissessar's support for the US.