Alexander warns public: Don’t rely on social media for information

Tunapuna MP Roger Alexander speaks at the opening of the newest branch of Daisy's Exclusive in Tunapuna on November 2. - Photo from Facebook

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander is advising the public not to depend on social media for updates or guidance.

“Stop going to social media for guidance,” he said after officially opening Daisy’s Exclusive’s newest branch in Tunapuna on November 2.

Alexander said misinformation spread on social media last Friday caused confusion and panic.

“Where did the information come from? A whole bunch of rubbish,” he said. “We will not hide information from anyone — how could we? We have responsibilities. I’m the Minister of Homeland Security, and Mr Sturge is the Minister of Defence. It’s our duty to report to the people.

“If we knew something serious was about to happen, do you think we’d just sit around or go to Parliament as usual? Of course not. But yet, social media — and sometimes even mainstream media — have a lot to say, and they can be very convincing.”

Alexander appealed to social media users and bloggers not to use their platforms to spread panic. “It could have led to harm, even to children,” he said.

He explained that on Friday, false rumours spread that schools were being dismissed early. “Who told people schools were closing when classes were still going on? Rumours spread fast, and people just jumped into their cars and left. That’s how quickly things can spiral out of control.”

Alexander urged people to act responsibly and think critically. “Don’t believe everything you see on social media,” he said. “We, the government, will not abandon you. Be independent thinkers. Don’t get caught up in the madness or listen to people spreading mischief and misinformation.”

He added that if something serious were happening, the Prime Minister would immediately direct ministers to inform the public through official channels.

Alexander also praised the owners of Daisy’s Exclusive for their investment in Tunapuna. “This is remarkable,” he said. “It shows that people are ready to return — whether to Trinidad or to Tunapuna.”

He noted that crime in the area has decreased significantly. “Last year, Tunapuna recorded 14 or 15 murders. This year, there have been only three.”

As the MP for Tunapuna, Alexander said he has spoken with young men in the area about leaving gang life. “Why do you want to be an 8, a 12, a 13, or a 14? That’s not how we do business in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

He added that many of them now want to move away from that lifestyle and have reported to him that they are no longer receiving instructions from prisons about what to do outside.

On October 31, memos from the TT Defence Force and the TT Police Service followed international reports which suggested the US was poised to strike land targets in Venezuela. United States President Donald Trump later denied this.

Since September 2, the US military campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific has destroyed 14 boats, and a narco-submarine reportedly involved in the illegal drug trade, leaving at least 64 dead. Trump previously said he authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

Developments involving the TTDF and TTPS triggered a fresh wave of anxiety and an avalanche of rumours, with even some schools and private businesses closing earlier than usual, resulting in gridlock traffic in the capital city around 1 pm. There were also rumours that Port of Spain was being evacuated.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament on October 31, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was unaware of the Defence Force being on high alert, but said she would look into it. "I don't know. I have no information or knowledge about that. I will find out.

She said the early closure of some schools and businesses may have been due to the rain.

"I have seen the reports. I have also seen President Trump saying different. So again, it's a lot of speculation, not just here locally. Everywhere.

"It's a situation that demands everybody's attention. We will keep our eyes and ears peeled. We are not sitting ducks. We have been receiving intelligence reports, and thus far, I have none that there is any imminent strike anywhere in the region.

"Be calm, there is nothing to fear. I cannot predict the future, but on my cards, on my books, there is nothing to fear."

Persad-Bissessar said she would brief the population should the situation change.

Asked what contingency plans are there if war breaks out, she said it would not be appropriate to discuss national security matters in the public domain.

She urged the public to go out to their business, "keep safe, keep strong and always put your faith in the Almighty."

The TTDF’s call-out of thousands of active duty personnel was lifted around 11.15 pm on October 31.