Venezuela not main drug hub

THE EDITOR: Recent international assessments have reaffirmed that Mexico and Colombia – not Venezuela – remain the primary hubs of global narcotics production and trafficking, challenging claims used to justify growing US military activity in the Caribbean.

Colombia continues to hold its position as the world’s largest cocaine producer, responsible for the vast majority of the global supply.

Mexico dominates in synthetic drug manufacturing, including fentanyl and methamphetamines, and serves as the main gateway for narcotics entering the US.

Venezuela, by contrast, functions mainly as a transit route, with no verified evidence of large-scale drug production or direct narcotics exports to US territory.

Experts say this distinction matters. Conflating transit activity with production distorts the facts and fuels political narratives rather than genuine security policy. Analysts warn that such framing has been strategically deployed to justify Washington’s military escalation in the Caribbean, rather than promote co-operation on regional counter-narcotics efforts.

As one regional expert put it, “Labelling Venezuela as a cartel state is not about drugs – it’s about geopolitics.”

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas