[UPDATED] Back to base: Soldiers, sailors on high alert

Recruit soldiers of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment marching during their passing-out parade at Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas. - File photo

DARREN BAHAW and STEPHON NICHOLAS

MILITARY coastal patrols are being ramped up in southwestern areas of Trinidad to manage and deter any overwhelming influx of migrants fleeing neighbouring Venezuela – the target of US naval commanders for its alleged complicity in narco-trafficking.

Senior military sources confirmed that instructions were given on October 31, for all active soldiers, sailors and other TTDF officers to report for duty immediately to encampments around the country by 6 pm on October 31, to be briefed by their commanders.

A memo from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration and Operational Support, dated October 31, addressed to all heads of section, units and divisions, directing them to inform all officers under their command that "all leave is restricted" immediately, until further notice.

The military order and police memo were issued on the same day Parliament approved a further three-month extension of the state of emergency (SoE), in effect since July 18, and the publication of international media reports which suggested the US was poised to strike land targets in Venezuela – a claim US President Donald Trump has denied.

According to a Reuters report, in recent weeks, Trump had publicly said his administration will carry out strikes against drug-related targets inside Venezuela. "The land is going to be next," Trump told reporters last week.

Since September 2, the US military campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific destroyed 14 boats, and a narco-submarine reportedly involved in the illegal drug trade, leaving 61 dead. Trump previously said he authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

Developments involving the TTDF and TTPS triggered a fresh wave of anxiety and an avalanche of rumours with even some schools and private businesses closing earlier than usual, resulting in gridlock traffic in the capital city around 1 pm.

Officers who are on pre-retirement leave or sick leave were also instructed to confine themselves to their homes and remain on standby. Other officers on vacation leave were instructed to be on standby and await further instructions.

"All are strongly advised to make all necessary arrangements with your families, make all personal arrangements in preparation for confinement," the message said. "This is not a drill, all members are to acknowledge, be guided accordingly," a WhatsApp message stated.

According to reports from both the Miami Herald and Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, the Trump-led US administration was preparing to carry out strikes on military installations inside Venezuela as it steps up its campaign against the Maduro administration, accused of facilitating narco-traffickers.

Those operations, part of Trump’s renewed anti-narcotics drive, have targeted what Washington alleges are drug trafficking routes linked to Venezuela’s Maduro government and regional criminal networks, the report said.

PM unaware of TTDF alert

Speaking to the media outside Parliament on October 31, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was unaware of the Defence Force being on high alert, but said she would look into it. "I don't know. I have no information or knowledge about that. I will find out.

She said the early closure of some schools and businesses may have been due to the rain.

"I have seen the reports. I have also seen President Trump saying different. So again it's a lot of speculation, not just here locally. Everywhere.

"It's a situation that demands everybody's attention. We will keep our eyes and ears peeled. We are not sitting ducks. We have been receiving intelligence reports and thus far, I have none that there is any imminent strike anywhere in the region.

"Be calm, there is nothing to fear. I cannot predict the future, but on my cards, on my books, there is nothing to fear."

Persad-Bissessar said she would brief the population should the situation change.

Asked what contingency plans are there if war breaks out, she said it would not be appropriate to discuss national security matters in the public domain.

She urged the public to go out their business, "keep safe, keep strong and always put your faith in the Almighty."

In a brief comment to the media, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander said it was "a normal thing" for Defence Force personnel being asked to report for duty. He said a protest outside Parliament was expected on October 31.

Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge declined to confirm whether Defence Force personnel have been ordered to return to base during the Urgent Questions segment in the House of Representatives, ahead of the debate on the extension of the state of emergency.

Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales asked, "Can the minister confirm whether Defence Force officers have been instructed to return to base with immediate effect?"

Sturge replied, "Mr Speaker, in keeping with the tenets of 27 (g), I respectfully beg to decline to giving an answer."

According to Standing Order 27 (g), a minister may decline to answer a question if, in his opinion, the publication of the answer would be contrary to the public interest.

In a media release on October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said any report of an imminent change in the status of the national and regional security environment was untrue.

The ministry said it was in contact with the US Embassy and based on information received, "there is no need for the population to be concerned. All citizens are therefore urged to remain calm."

Coast Guard officer: Nobody prepared for war

A Coast Guard officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said officers are very worried about the situation. He said almost everyone has been called to duty. "Men worried, nobody ain't prepare for no (sic) war. They anxious right now."

He said the mixed messages have left officers uneasy about the future.

"The prime minister saying everything okay and keep calm, but we getting other info from social media and the news."

Asked if this alert level being at the highest came as a surprise, he said, "Men know something stirring up, but we waiting to hear from the PM or the (defence) minister.

"It hit us kinda sudden. When we reach in there we not sure how long we gonna be staying there." He believes the US is intent on regime change in Venezuela.

"I know for sure Trump going in there. He not gonna bring all them boats, them aircraft, them military artillery, spend all that money to bring them here and then go back up the road without removing Maduro. He going into Venezuela."

Prayers for husband

A woman from East Trinidad, whose husband is in the regiment, said she is praying her spouse returns home safely.

"So in reality, my husband and they have not been briefed as to what they are being called out for. As a matter of fact, he was only kind of informed when I sent him articles and stuff that I was seeing. All he knew is that he had to report to base. That's all they told him.

"In terms of how that message made me feel, I'm scared, worried. Venezuela is not far, and our prime minister is siding with Trump. As a result, we are also seen as enemies of Venezuela.

"And we will also being seen as enemies of Russia, because Russia intends to step in, in terms of, if a war breaks out. If a war breaks out, it would be worrisome. You know, it would be chaos."

She said they had made plans with their child for a family outing, but this would have to be scrapped. "Instead I have to explain to her now that her dad was called out to work. My message to my loved one, as he has already left to report to duty, is be safe.

"I really pray that nothing comes out of it. And this is just precaution. But at the end of the day, be safe and come home."

This story has been updated to include additional details. See original post here.