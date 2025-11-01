"United Way Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 25 years"

United Way Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 25 years with a gala entitled United is The Way on October 19 and the Hyatt Regency Trinidad.
The event included corporate leaders, government officials, community advocates and philanthropic partners coming together to celebrate, connect and renew their commitment to building stronger and more equitable partners across TT.
The evening featured inspiring stories from beneficiaries and entertainment provided by Members of the Necessary Arts School and violist Darion Dennis.
