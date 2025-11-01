UCI hosts junior developmental camp at Cycling Centre

UCI coach expert James Hey is currently hosting a week-long junior development camp at the National Cycling Centre in Couva. - SporTT

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF), in partnership with the UCI Cycling Centre, is currently hosting a regional training camp for junior road and track cyclists at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva.

The camp, which began on October 27 and runs until November 8, brings together young endurance and sprint athletes from across the Pan American region – including Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Suriname and TT.

Under the guidance of UCI coaching expert James Hey, participants are refining their skills both on and off the bike. In addition to intensive training sessions, the cyclists are engaging in theoretical lessons and performance strategy workshops to help them strengthen their technical abilities and competitive edge.