Trinidad and Tobago teams set for Carifta Water Polo Champs

St Mary's College's Evan Gillard-Bruce (right) takes a shot at goal in the Secondary Schools Water Polo League at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, earlier this year. Gillard-Bruce has been named on the boys' Under-19 team for the Carifta Water Polo Championships. Photo courtesy Cindy-Lou Valentine. -

As many as five TT age group teams will be represented at the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Water Polo Championships, which will be held from November 7-9 at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Florida.

The competition is being hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of TT (ASATT), although the actual event is being staged in Florida as part of a five-year agreement which was signed a few years ago by the Caribbean federations. A total of 26 Caribbean nations were invited to the water polo champs, but ASATT president Shawn Pouchet confirmed that Bahamas, Bonaire, Cayman Islands and Curacao will be the only other regional teams in the tournament alongside TT. There will also be specially invited club teams from Canada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US, with a regional and overall champ set to be crowned in the various age groups. The entry fee for each team is US $700.

TT will field an Under-14 coed team at the championships, to go along with male and female teams in both the Under-16 and Under-19 divisions. The Under-14 coed team will be captained by Giovanni Felician-Moses, with Alexis Avey (girls' Under-16), Liam Chin Lee (boys' Under-16), Mekelle Cedeno (girls' Under-19) and Jeremiah Henriques-Brown (boys' Under-19) also set to lead their respective age groups. The team's head coach is Andrew Francis, while Ryan Smith will serve as the head of the delegation. The TT contingent will depart for the tournament on November 6, with their return set for November 10.

The water polo champs has been registered under USA Water Polo. And although Pouchet said ASATT has been receiving assistance from organisations such as the South Florida Water Polo Club and the Miami Whitecaps Water Polo Club, the ASATT boss said his association has had to shoulder the lion's share of the expenses for staging the tournament which he estimates to be around TT $350,000. At present, Pouchet said ASATT is set to incur a loss with the tournament's staging, and stated he and the aquatics body will try and seek reimbursement from the relevant local bodies after the competition.

In the future, Pouchet opined that it would be more prudent for the varying Caribbean bodies to share the cost of hosting the water polo champs as opposed to one nation shouldering the financial burden.

On the competitive front, Pouchet believes the team has been preparing well ever since screening started in August. He reckons the stiff competition anticipated from the specially invited clubs can only bode well for the growth and improvement of the country's players as they aim to lift their game collectively. TT's teams for the championships were selected in late September.

TT teams for 2025 Carifta Water Polo Championships:

Under-14 coed team: Giovanni Felician-Moses (captain), Alexis Avey, Josiah Callender, Shane Gransaull, Christian Grant, Malachi Leach, Abella Mollenthiel, Shauna Murphy, Gabrielle Popplewell, Jodie-Marie Riley, Liam Rogers, Jayden Sancho, Carson Spencer, Torino Tracey, Melanie Valdez-Brown.

Under-16 female team: Alexis Avey (captain), Chiara Boisselle, Tehilla Bramble, Korrie Cario, Mya Dos Santos, Eliana Lee, Abella Mollenthiel, Shauna Murphy, Gabrielle Popplewell, Jodie-Marie Riley, Madison Reid, Melanie Valdez-Brown, Keemya Williams.

Under-16 male team: Liam Chin Lee (captain), Logan Calder, Caleb Dick, Giovanni Felician-Moses, Nathan Frankyln, Gabriel Fullerton, Luke Gibson, Johance Kirton, Zachary Low, Jair Moolchan, Nathan Paulson-Spencer, Rylan Thomas, Aaron Villafana.

Under-19 female team: Mekelle Cedeno (captain), Diana Alvarez-Peralta, Khiara Benjamin-Roach, Chiara Boisselle, Mya Dos Santos, Kaiya Eifell, Chelsea Fuller, Abiah Halls, Eliana Lee, Madison Reid, Mia Thomas, Ryana Thomas.

Under-19 male team: Jeremiah Henriques-Brown (captain), Liam Chin Lee, Joshua Cumberbatch, Elijah Francis, Evan Gillard-Bruce, Daniel Gillette, Marc-Anthony Hinds, Joshua Joseph, Jeremiah Julien, Armando Sham Poo, Rylan Thomas, Xayvion Williams.