Top performing cops rewarded for hard work

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, centre seated, and other members of the police executive, alongside police association president ASP Gideon Dickson, right seated, with some of the officers were who rewarded for excelling in their respective field during a recognition ceremony at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on October 31. - Photo courtesy TTPS

SEVERAL police officers who have excelled in the fields of gun recovery, road safety and other areas were rewarded during a commendation ceremony at Police Administration Building on October 31.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, along with deputy commissioners Junior Benjamin, Natasha George and Suzette Martin, and other members of the executive were on hand to present the monetary rewards to the officers.

A statement from the police on November 1, said officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in areas for firearm retrieval, road safety and investigative excellence were recognised.

In addition, the work of several attorneys, appointed to prosecute criminal matters, and have achieved great successes, was also singled out for commendation.

Guevarro said the commendation ceremony was an integral part of the boosting morale of the service and inspiring officers to strive for greatness.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickinson was also in attendance to show his support.