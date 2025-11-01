Tancoo says sorry for late salaries

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo - File Photo

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo has apologised to workers at state entities for delays in monthly salary payments.

He did so while responding to a question from Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert in the House of Representatives on October 31.

Tancoo said the situation arose because of the realignment of certain government ministries and departments after the April 28 general election.

The Legal Affairs and Land Ministry, Education Ministry, Justice Ministry and the Office of the Attorney General fell within that category.

He gave the assurance that as employees were transferred to their respective new entities, salaries will be paid and funds assigned for that purpose.

"As of today, most of the issues have been resolved and officers paid."

Tancoo said the remaining issues should be resolved by November 3 and he thanked the affected workers for their patience.

Imbert, a former finance minister, asked about workers in state entities that were not realigned after the election and had not received their salaries on time.

Tancoo advised Imbert to file a question with respect to that matter and he would answer it.

Later in the sitting, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath assured Laventille East/Morvant MP Christian Birchwood that repair works on a primary school in his constituency were complete and classes should resume there on November 3.