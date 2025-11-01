St Benedict's go two points clear atop SSFL standings

St Anthony's College's Jaeden Bobb, right, is under pressure from two Fatima College players in a SSFL premier division match at Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo, on October 31. Jeremai Nanton, centre, and his teammate Jonathan Darwent are glued to the ball. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

St Benedict’s College (33 points) opened up a two-point gap atop the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division standings after sealing a 2-0 victory over St Mary’s College (18 points) at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin, on October 31.

A goal each from Jelani Roberts and Josiah Ochoa in the 70th and 90th minutes affirmed three points for the La Romaine Lions as the race for the coveted 2025 league crown goes into overdrive across the remaining rounds.

In other decisive matches, St Anthony’s College (25 points) are building up to be this year’s wild card as they snared another prized scalp for the second time in four days, after pulling off a 2-1 away victory in the backyard of defending league champions Fatima College (29 points).

The Westmoorings Tigers’ Kanye Glasgow opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, before Fatima’s Phillip Nelson pulled one back in the 44th minute, just before the break.

Glasgow completed his brace in the 59th minute to restore St Anthony’s lead and so it remained until the final whistle, which saw the visitors nab three important points. The crucial victory for St Anthony's over Fatima came on the heels of their table-shifting 3-2 win of the now former league leaders Naparima College, earlier in the week.

Despite their positive string of performances, the Tigers still lay wait in fifth position.

Fatima, who were second on the 16-team standings before this result, slipped to third, as Presentation College San Fernando (31 points) took their place courtesy a 9-0 drubbing of winless Carapichaima East at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Isaiah Jacob netted five goals to his league-leading tally, Roshaun Doobay scored two and Gabriel Collins one, while "Caps" also gave up an own-goal, to rise “Pres” into second spot.

Fourth-placed Naparima College (28) were unable to continue their quest among the top-ranked teams on October 31 as their clash with Tobago-based Signal Hill (15) was postponed because of the unavailability of flights.

Trinity College Moka (21) leapfrogged CIC and Queen’s Royal College (QRC) into sixth place after emerging victorious in a high-scoring 5-3 affair versus Malick.

Jaden Samuel and Anton Joseph scored a brace each while Jediah David netted one for Moka as Malick’s Jaquan Phillip, Teung Burnley and Jayden Roberts also scored one apiece for the losing team.

Arima North (19) elevated to seventh place after Cristiano Hinds’ 79th-minute strike was the lone item to separate them over San Juan North (nine).

QRC (19) and Scarborough Secondary (seven) shared the spoils as both played to a goalless result.

Trinity East (13) also bagged three precious points over St Augustine (nine) as they grabbed a 2-1 win.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict’s*13*11*0*2*41*12*29*33

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

Naparima*12*9*1*2*37*7*30*28

St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25

Trinity Moka*12*7*0*5*26*29*-3*21

Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19

QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19

St Mary's College*13*5*3*5*31*21*10*18

Signal Hill*7*5*0*2*22*10*12*15

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

San Juan North*12*2*3*7*20*24*-4*9

Malick*12*2*3*7*25*34*-7*9

St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0