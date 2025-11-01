New faces for Red Force as Da Silva resumes captaincy for Super50 Cup

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva bats during Day 1 of the West Indies Four-Day Championship title-decider match, against Guyana Harpy Eagles, on April 9, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva returns to skipper the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup, which bowls off in Trinidad from November 19.

Da Silva was confirmed as captain on November 1, when the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) announced the 14-member Red Force team to face Barbados Royals in their opener fixture at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine.

Five players achieved their maiden call-up to the Super50 squad for this year’s competition: all-rounders Shatrughan Rambaran and Ricky Naipaul, rising fast bowler and TTCB 50-over Cup MVP Abdul Raheem Toppin, right-handed batsman Cephas Cooper and leg-spinner Navin Bidaisee.

However, Bidaisee and Cooper previously represented TT in the West Indies Championship (regional four-day) while Rambaran featured in the Super50 Cup before, but for Combined Campuses and College.

Seasoned contenders such as Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds and Tion Webster all made the cut, but the Red Force will be without key players such as Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales and Khary Pierre; all on West Indies duty.

Red Force head coach Rayad Emrit believes his team represents a healthy balance of youth and experience, despite several senior players being unavailable. The 2023 champions enter the tournament with a reshuffled but promising unit.

Emrit said the changes were a timely opportunity to refresh the squad and expose emerging players to top-level competition.

“It’s a good mixture of senior players and youngsters. I thought it was the right opportunity now to get some youngsters in,” Emrit said.

Emrit said the new inclusions earned their places through consistent performances and hard work in local cricket and the earlier Super50 trial matches.

“Shatrughan has played for CCC, so he’s played at this level before. It’s not new to him. Being in a national team obviously is new to him,” Emrit said. “Toppin has just played under-19 and he’s been around the guys and he’s been very impressive. I think rewarding them at this point in time is very crucial.”

For Emrit, early opportunities for young players are vital in preparing them to step up seamlessly when senior stars are unavailable.

“The message you want to send now is that the guys are doing well. You don’t want to wait too long before you give them that opportunity,” he added. “Giving them opportunities so that when the senior players go, they’re not just going to be thrown into the team and don’t know what to do.”

Emrit confirmed that Da Silva’s calm leadership and growing experience will be crucial as the team looks to reclaim regional one-day supremacy.

Da Silva, who also led the team in the regional four-day championship, has earned Emrit’s full backing to guide a squad in transition.

“Josh, he’s someone who leads from the front. He has done it before the championship this year. I don’t think it will be anything different. He likes to win. He likes to set the example from the front. He’s easy-going and above expectations.”

Emrit said the team’s main focus will be on maintaining a positive brand of cricket and fostering a strong team culture.

“We just want to bring a brand of cricket that is impressive and positive. We’re going to try to change the culture as we go along. Guys want to be there—it shouldn’t be a task. You enjoy playing, no matter what it is. That’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

Red Force begin their campaign against Barbados, a side Emrit expects to provide a tough opening test given the teams’ recent history. Barbados went on to meet Jamaica Scorpions in the final at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, but persistent rainfall significantly delayed the match.

When the toss was scheduled to be taken, hours after the match’s initial start, both captains forfeited the toss, refusing to play. As a result, Cricket West Indies declared that no champion would be crowned.

“Barbados has always been a very good white-ball team. We got the better of them in the preliminary round last year and they got the better of us in the semi-finals. We’re obviously going to want some revenge there.”

With both teams missing key players to international commitments, Emrit said the early stages of the tournament will hinge on momentum.

“In these short tournaments, you want to start well. If we can get a good start and get a victory early on, that would be a plus.”

TT Red Force Team for CG United Super50 Cup

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds, Joshua James, Ricky Jaipaul, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul Raheem Toppin, Navin Bidaisee

Super50 Cup Day One Match Schedule (November 19) — All matches begin at 9 am

TT Red Force vs Barbados Royals at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine

Jamaica Scoprions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

Windward Islands Volcano vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba