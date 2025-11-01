Kamla and diplomacy of flip-flop

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bisesssar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In the space of a week, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar told the world Caricom was “not a reliable partner,” then turned around and asked those very countries to help manage Venezuelan migrants on our shores. In August, she defended her aggressive stance by waving the flag of “solidarity with Caricom neighbour Guyana.”

This isn’t diplomacy. It’s a patchwork of convenience stitched together by the news cycle.

The consequences are real. Venezuela has suspended a critical gas deal and declared the Prime Minister persona non grata. Other Caribbean leaders are shaking their heads: Barbados is formally asking for diplomatic protocols before any US military operations, while others quietly distance themselves from her support of unilateral action in regional waters.

What we’re seeing is a government that mistakes volume for strategy. She champions Caricom when it suits her, abandons it when it doesn’t, and shows up cap in hand when she needs help. Every flip-flop chips away at TT’s credibility.

Energy security depends on Venezuelan gas. Migration management depends on Caricom co-ordination. Both are now compromised – not by outside forces, but by a Prime Minister who can’t hold a consistent line long enough to be taken seriously.

The question isn’t whether you agree with her stance on US military moves or Venezuelan relations. It’s whether you trust a leader whose positions swing with the latest headline to navigate the messy, high-stakes realities that shape your economic future.

MICHAEL E DHANNY

via e-mail