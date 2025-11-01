Joint Chambers launch relief effort for Jamaica

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visits the Plipdeco Warehouse Complex, Point Lisas Industrial Estate, on October 30, to oversee the preparation of relief supplies for Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. - Photo courtesy UNC

VARIOUS business chambers across Trinidad and Tobago have come together to assist Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall as a category five storm on October 28.

A statement from the Energy Chamber, as a member of the Joint Chambers, called on the public to support relief efforts by donating items requested by the Jamaican Government via the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism or making financial contributions to the Joint Chambers’ relief account. It said money collected would be used to disburse funds as needed to procure specific items on approved national “needs lists” published by national response agencies such as the Office of Disaster Preparedness Management or government ministries.

The statement said the account was under the direct joint control of the CEOs of AmCham T&T, the Energy Chamber of TT, the TT Manufacturers Association, and the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce. “Disbursements are made after unanimous agreement and reported to the respective boards of the four associations,” it said. The statement asked that an e-mail be sent to ceo@energy.tt with details of any donations made or items donated. For items, it said Plipdeco Port had been designated as the official collection and drop-off point for corporate donations.

DONATION ACCOUNT DETAILS

Beneficiary Name: The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago / Joint Chambers

Currency: TTD

Bank: First Citizens Bank Limited, Pt Lisas

Account Number: 2818368

Account Type: Chequing

OR

Beneficiary Name: The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago / Joint Chambers

Currency: USD

Bank: First Citizens Bank Limited, Pt Lisas

Account Number: 2818367

Account Type: Savings

DROP-OFF DETAILS

Location: Plipdeco Port, #3 Amazon Drive, Sheds #1 and #2, Point Lisas

Contact: Clint Duncan, VP Port Operations/Mr Christopher Bharat

Cell: (868) 397-3158/355 5976

Email: cduncan@plipdeco.com

Accepted Deliveries: LCL Pallets and full 20’ or 40’ Containers.

For guidance on how to package, label, and prepare pallets or containers for shipment, please contact Mr Duncan/Mr Bharat directly.