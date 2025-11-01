Jit Samaroo Festival this weekend

The Jit Samaroo Festival runs from October 31 to November 2. -

THE Jit Samaroo Festival kicked off on October 31 at the First Citizens Supernovas Panyard in Surrey Village, Lopinot.

The three-day event runs till November 2.

The festival opened with the screening of two documentary films paying tribute to pan icon Jit Samaroo, who would have been 75 this year.

Samaroo died on January 7, 2016. He was 65 years old.

From Surrey With Love, a 20-minute short film following Supernovas 2025 journey to Iron Park, made its debut followed by a screening of Iconography: Jit Samaroo.

Iconography (90 minutes) made its debut in August and follows the life and musical journey of the arranger and composer with interviews, rare footage and photos.

On November 1, the festival will host a seminar at UWI’s Department of Creative and Festival Arts, Gordon Street, St Augustine, at 1 pm.

The panel will discuss Samaroo’s body of work and the impact it continues to have in the steelpan community and in shaping the cultural identity of Trinidad and Tobago, the festival’s Facebook page states.

Featured speakers are Satanand Sharma, Dr Jeannine Remy, Carlton Maltin and Wesley Gibbings.

It will be moderated by Jessel Murray and admission is free.

The festival will conclude on November 2 with The Grand Concert featuring the National Steel Symphony Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago (NSSO), First Citizens Supernovas and BP Renegades at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

Attendees will experience Samaroo’s timeless arrangements and Panorama classics from 6 pm.

Tickets are $250 and are still available at NAPA box office, Island E-Tickets, Supernovas and Renegades panyards.