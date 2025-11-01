House agrees to raise excise duty on alcohol, tobacco

Davendranath Tancoo -

MPs voted to approve hikes in excise duties on alcohol products and tobacco products proposed in a government motion in the House of Representatives on October 31.

The measure was previously approved by a split Senate on October 29.

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo moved a motion to confirm the Excise Duty (Tobacco Products) (Amendment) Order, 2025. He further moved that motions to confirm the Excise Duty (Alcoholic Beverages) (Amendment) Order, 2025, the Excise Duty (Tobacco Products) (Amendment) (No. 2) Order, 2025, the Excise Duty (Alcoholic Beverages) (Amendment) (No. 2) Order, 2025 and the Customs (Import Duty) (Caribbean Common Market) (Amendment) Order, 2025 be considered simultaneously.

Those speaking in the debate were Tancoo, Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert, Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers, and Diego Martin West MP Hans Des Vignes.

The measures imposes an excise duty on tobacco cigarettes of $10.52 per pack of 20, and a duty of $137.40 per kilogramme for “other manufactured tobacco” and “tobacco substitutes” including water pipe tobacco. They impose an excise duty of $72.38 per kilogramme on cigars, cheeroots, ad cigarillos containing tobacco.

For alcohol, the measures increase excise duty to 52 cents per litre on malt beverages, $10.28 per litre on beer and $158.50 per litre on rum and other spirits.

Further, stout will attract an excise duty of $10.28 per litre, sparkling wine $70.40 per litre, and items like vodka, liqueur and cordials $336.20 per litre.

The measures raise the tariff on alcohol and tobacco products imported into the Caricom common market from abroad.

These tariffs include beer ($21.08 per litre); sparkling wine ($210.92 per litre); plus brandy, vodka, liqueurs and cordials (all at $184.56 per litre), plus hikes for tobacco products.

The House adjourned to a date to be fixed.