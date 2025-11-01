Five arrested in nationwide police exercises

- File photo

A series of police operations nationwide between October 29 and 31 has resulted in the seizure of a gun, ammunition, and a police-issued bulletproof vest found in the trunk of a stolen car, as well as several arrests.

A police statement on October 31 said officers from the Coastal Support Unit and Anti-Kidnapping Unit held an intelligence-led operation in the South Western Division on October 30.

The officers searched the residence of a 50-year-old man of Southern Main Road, Cap De Ville, Point Fortin. They found a Colt .38 revolver along with six rounds of .38 special ammunition.

The police arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, on October 29, 2025, police in the Arima District were alerted to the theft of a dark grey Nissan Sentra valued at $70,000.

The car was stolen between 6 pm on October 29 and 6.25 am on October 30, and was later discovered abandoned at Amazon Road, Wallerfield, in Arima.

When officers searched the car, they found a police-issued bulletproof vest in the trunk.

Also, officers from the Port of Spain Division carried out a high-visibility roadblock operation, Operation Steadfast, between 12.30 am and 3.15 am on October 31.

Police arrested four suspects, ages 20 to 25, from the Cocorite and Diego Martin areas, in connection with car theft.

The officers had stopped a silver Hyundai Elantra and discovered stolen registration plates hidden in the car.

Further checks confirmed that the plates belonged to a Nissan Tiida.

The statement said the police service remained resolute in its mission to combat illegal activities, including gun possession and vehicle theft.

“The recent operations have resulted in a notable reduction in crime and have demonstrated the continued effectiveness of the police service in tackling criminal activities across the country,” it said.

The police are urging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).