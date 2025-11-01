Cricket executives say board in 'excellent financial health'

Henry Chase - Lincoln Holder

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) was described as being in “excellent financial health” by its third vice-president Avinash Suruj and general secretary Henry Chase.

The two executive members referred to a recent independent audit, presented at the annual general meeting and elections on October 25, which showed that the board is in good financial shape.

After a challenging two years marked by allegations of fund mismanagement, the removal of a treasurer through a no-confidence vote, and an accounting executive being ordered last month to repay over $500,000, Suruj and Chase said the board is still on solid financial ground as it begins a new four-year term.

“In the elections build-up and even within the AGM we had on Saturday, the audit that was done showed that the TTCB is in excellent financial health,” Suruj said in an interview with TV6. “That was another plus for the board that came forward…another plus that came from an independent auditor.”

He added that despite recent challenges and public criticism, the organisation remains among the most professionally managed in the region.

The third vice-president said the board’s next term would place greater emphasis on on-field performance and development.

“It’s something that we’re starting on,” he said. “We have the next four years as an executive to move forward…but the focus right now is going to be on the field cricket.”

Chase, who was elected unopposed as general secretary and also serves as chairman of the Premier League committee, supported Suruj’s remarks by noting that the TTCB’s financial integrity was solidified by the findings of the “independent audit.”

“The report recently given last Saturday by independent auditors provides a clean bill of health,” he said.

Chase added that earlier allegations of misconduct had been dismissed following a detailed judicial review.

“The TTCB had been exonerated by virtue of the appellate committee headed by Justice Prakash Moosai, giving over a 75-page judgment. The allegations that were made as it relates to the president, the then general secretary, the first vice-president, signing checks and imputations of theft – those were totally disregarded.”

Chase said as an attorney he intends to apply his legal training to strengthen governance and ensure the rule of law guides the organisation’s operations.

“I will use my legal skills to guide where conflicted situations arise,” he said. “Also to bring the rule of law, because in any organisation, with its management structures and style, the rule of law is an important element.”

He also stressed that the board’s competitions and administrative functions operate strictly within the boundaries of its constitution.

“We as a board and in the Premier League do not operate by ‘vaps’,” he said. “By virtue of Article nine of the constitution, the Premier League is a competition jurisdiction... We follow rules, regulations and there are protest and appellate committees established.”

Both Suruj and Chase said the new TTCB executive hopes to restore public confidence and turn full attention back to the development of players, clubs and the local cricket landscape.