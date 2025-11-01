Citizens worried, schools, businesses close early

Customers cash their items at Big H Supermarket, Independence Square, Port of Spain, on October 31. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

RISHARD KHAN and MYA QUAMIE

SEVERAL schools across Trinidad appealed to parents to pick up their children early on October 31 amid reports that the Defence Force has been placed on high alert. According to an internal memo, all military personnel were ordered to report to their respective bases by 6 pm on October 31.

Officers who are on pre-retirement leave or sick leave were also instructed to confine themselves to their homes and remain on standby. Other officers on vacation leave were also instructed to be on standby and await further instructions.

The alert came amid escalating tensions between US and Venezuela and the debate into the extension of the state of emergency.

The Miami Herald and Wall Street Journal on October 31 reported that a US attack on Venezuela military installations suspected of being involved in drug trafficking was imminent. However, US President Donald Trump was quoted as denying this was true.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the situation, the recent visit of the USS Gravely and the Defence Force alert, left many people extremely worried.

A release from the Supermarket Association of TT urged the public that there was no need for panic buying. It said all members remain well stocked, and supply chains continue to function normally.

At La Horquetta South Government Primary, an irate parent was heard arguing with a security guard as he came for his child and was told that although some teachers had left early, school was still going on.

A message from a denominational primary school in Curepe at 2 pm advised parents to pick up their children. The school is usually dismissed at 3 pm.

Many other schools in Port of Spain had also decided to dismiss early.

Some businesses in Port of Spain also shut their doors early as a precaution,

According to an employee at a software development company, staff was sent home around 2 pm by management.

"While there was no panic, people are taking it very seriously," the employee said.

A prominent law firm in Port of Spain also sent their staff home at 2 pm.

On Frederick Street, a group of Tranquillity Government Secondary students walked up to a Newsday reporter curious about what was happening.

"Sir, we going and start a war?" a boy asked.

A concerned woman called the newsroom asking whether it would be wise to suspend her plans for the evening.

A shopper in Port of Spain said she felt nervous after listening to the news and seeing some establishment in the area closing, but that didn’t stop her from going about her business.

“I just went downtown and people are shopping like normal, moving around and there's lots of traffic. I feel like people really aren’t taking it as serious because as they say, ‘God is a Trini.’

"When I saw the news I did think of going home, but coming outside and seeing everybody, it felt normal.”

One Port of Spain worker who was among those dismissed early said he was more concerned than panicked.

“Never in my life did I think there would be this kind of tension between TT and Venezuela, and I don’t like the fact that in the midst of it, there are US warships coming here while Trump is the president.

“But all in all, people seem to be moving normally. There was a big rush when some people were dismissed but it’s settling down and the groceries don’t seem to have any real panic-buying going on.”

Ronald Gonzales, 62, said for his peace of mind, he doesn’t keep up with the news and was unaware of the alert when Newsday spoke to him in Woodford Square.

“I don’t study those things cause my pressure done already high…Jokes aside, I don’t think is a good thing for people to be worrying about this and worrying about that. If we go to war you still have to work and take care of your family. Some people might die but look how much dying right here every day, is almost the same thing.”

Jenny from Belmont told Newsday. “People not really studying that war thing. Crime, the cost of living, rent, food, bills, everything is high and that’s what people worrying about, because you have to make your day-to-day and plenty people are struggling with that and their mental health.”

The situation was similar in South Trinidad with concern on everyone's lips.

Arlene Alexander of Vistabella told Newsday she was hoping that Maduro and Trump could come to an agreement that could avoid any further conflict. However, she said she intends to prepare while she prays.

"Right now I don't really have much money to prepare but I trying my best to prepare as much as I can."

"I will buy up groceries, buy up things I would need like batteries and water, necessary food stuff that not perishable like canned stuff and have it in the event but I am still hoping it have no war," she said.

Jeremy Deonarine of Retrench told Newsday due to his financial situation, he is unable to stock up on essential supplies in preparation for any conflict. He was vehemently against TT's involvement in the US-Venezuela tensions and said the Defence Force should not be on high alert.

"I don't know why they putting we up on that. We have nothing to do with that."

He said the situation was causing panic among the population and the worry could exacerbate the condition of those ailing.

Samantha of Princes Town said she was monitoring the situation. She condemned social media users for intentionally spreading false information, which she blamed for causing unnecessary worry among the population.

Concern was high among those in the High Street environs. As Newsday walked through the streets, people could be heard sharing their opinions on the mounting tensions.

"What really going on? You's the perfect person to ask," one woman asked the Newsday team as it walked the street. She was among half a dozen people approaching the team seeking answers and clarification on the development.

Over at Camp La Romaine, a military installation on the outskirts of San Fernando, sentries were seen at the gate, welcoming soldiers who had heeded the call to duty. Not much else was visible, but the order appeared to have been obeyed as the base's car park was almost overflowing with vehicles.