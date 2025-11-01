CDS, regiment commander promoted in Red House ceremony

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulates former naval captain Don Polo, who was promoted to the rank of commodore, at a ceremony at the Red House, Port of Spain, on October 31. Looking on is Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, at left. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge presided over a promotion ceremony at the Red House for the Chief of Defence Staff and the new head of the regiment on October 31.

Former naval captain Don Polo was promoted to the rank of commodore, while former Lt Col Dwayne Edwards was promoted to colonel.

Polo took over leadership of the Defence Force on October 7, and Edwards was appointed commanding officer of the regiment on October 14. The wives of the officers were allowed to pin the new rank insignia.

Polo took over as CDS after Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel's contract was terminated by President Christine Kangaloo based on advice from the Minister of Defence, after consultation with the Prime Minister.

Daniel served as CDS for six years and received two extensions from the former PNM administration.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, “The decision to bring an end to the service of Air Vice Marshal Daniel at this juncture was made after lengthy deliberations and mature consideration, and will in no way adversely affect the operational effectiveness of the TT Defence Force.”

According to an October 22 notice in the Gazette, Polo's promotion became effective on October 7.

Edwards took over command of the regiment after Col Keston Charles was sent on 108 days' leave.

On August 9, Charles was sent on 605 days' leave by Daniel, but within 24 hours, that decision was rescinded.

No explanation has been given for the reversal of the decision either by the Ministry of Defence or the Defence Force.

Naval officer Akenathon Isaac has been also been promoted to captain and took over as commanding officer of the Coast Guard, replacing Polo. According to the Gazette, the promotion of both Edwards took effect from October 10.

Isaac was not present at the Red House ceremony on October 31.