Bridging gap between traffic and torment in Maraval

-

THE EDITOR: You know the old saying, “the proof is in the pudding?” Well, I’m taking the liberty to say that the proof is most certainly in the driving.

As a long-time resident of Maraval who uses the Saddle Road every single day, I’ve been waiting with bated breath to see the final result of the bridge upgrade near Anderson Terrace. And I must say, not bad at all. The roadway is visibly wider, well-paved, smooth and aesthetically pleasing.

To be fair, the process wasn’t the most pleasant. During construction I often found myself gripping the steering wheel a little tighter, especially at night and when using that stretch to head to the Queen’s Park Savannah, wishing for clearer hazard signs and a few extra cones. It sometimes felt like a mini-adventure just getting home safely around that turn.

Now that it’s complete, I have to admit it looks great. It will look even better once the final road markings are in place to properly distinguish the lanes.

My only wish is that the widening could continue a bit further down. That sweet feeling of a smooth, easy drive seems short-lived the moment you reach by Massy Stores and hit the familiar, onerous crawl of traffic. I know progress doesn’t happen overnight, but I truly hope this is just the start of a broader effort to ease congestion in this area.

Here’s hoping the effort will be kept going with more innovative (and hopefully less disruptive) solutions to our traffic woes.

J DE SOUZA

via e-mail