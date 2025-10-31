Windies in search of T20 sweep in Bangladesh

West Indies fast bowler Jason Holder (R) celebrates a wicket against Bangladesh with teammates Roston Chase (C) and Akeal Hosein during the second T20I, on October 29, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. - (via cricinfo)

WEST Indies will be looking to make it a clean sweep in their three-match T20 series against Bangladesh when the third and final match bowls off in Chattogram at 8 am, on October 31.

West Indies have not swept a T20 series since August 2024 when they defeated South Africa 3-0. This is the ninth T20 series West Indies have played since then and it has been a dismal run. Since the 2024 series win over South Africa, West Indies have only won two series, including the current series against Bangladesh.

The first two matches of the West Indies-Bangladesh series both took a similar pattern, with West Indies batting first and recording victories by around 15 runs.

In the first T20 on October 27, West Indies posted 165/3 in 20 overs with captain Shai Hope and Rovman Powell leading the way with 46 not out and 44 not out respectively.

Bangladesh were all out for 149 in 19.4 overs in response. Fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Jason Holder were the chief destroyers with three wickets apiece as West Indies won by 16 runs.

In the second T20 on October 29, West Indies were on course for 180 plus before a batting collapse limited the regional team to 149/9.

Half centuries from Hope (55) and Alick Athanaze (52) steered West Indies to 106/1 in the 12th over, before the innings fell apart.

On this occasion, the pair of Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein snatched three wickets each to reduce Bangladesh to 135/8 as West Indies won by 14 runs.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy will want a better performance as multiple catches were put down in the series so far.

It remains to be seen whether Sammy decides to tweak his starting XI. Sherfane Rutherford has had a series to forget as he has been dismissed for a first-ball duck twice. Fellow left-handed batsmen Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste will be hoping to get into the playing XI.

Following the series against Bangladesh, West Indies will travel to New Zealand to play five T20s, three One-Day Internationals and three Test matches from November 5 until just before Christmas.

The last time West Indies played New Zealand in a T20 series, the latter won a three-match series 2-1 in 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.