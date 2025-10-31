Wam partners with Visa, NPICTT

Mark Pereira, founder and CEO, WamNow Technologies Ltd. -

WAM, Trinidad and Tobago’s homegrown digital payments platform created by WamNow Technologies Ltd, has announced its strategic partnerships with Visa and the National Payment and Innovation Company of TT (NPICTT).

In a release, Wam said the collaborations are expected to reshape how citizens and businesses experience digital finance.

Wam made this announcement at its launch on October 16 at the Worx Coworking Space, Long Circular Road, Port of Spain.

Wam confirmed its integration with Visa’s Cybersource platform, which will power payment processing and enable "tap to pay," wallet top-ups and secure online payments.

"The partnership positions Wam as a key link between local creativity and global financial infrastructure, expanding possibilities for merchants, customers and public institutions alike," the release said.

Speaking at the launch, Wam's founder and CEO Mark Pereira described the partnerships as proof of how far local innovation has come.

"Ease has been missing from our financial lives for too long. With Wam, we wanted to bring back that sense of freedom, that peace of mind that your money can move as easily as you do."

At its core is Wam Wallet, a secure mobile wallet that allows anyone to store, send or receive money instantly, with transfers between users completed in just milliseconds. The platform also supports direct payments to merchants and service providers, closing long-standing gaps in access and efficiency across the Caribbean.

Wam is officially licensed by the Central Bank as both an electronic money issuer (EMI) and a payment service provider (PSP), placing it among the country’s most trusted digital financial operators.