Vital choice for Caricom

THE EDITOR: Looking back at the events of the 1970s and early 1980s, we see a stark contrast in regional responses to crisis. During the 1970 Black Power Revolution, Trinidad’s leadership, under Dr Eric Williams, chose to decline aid from Venezuela, emphasising sovereignty and internal resolve.

Then, in 1983, Grenada and the wider OECS sought US intervention to restore stability after Maurice Bishop’s overthrow and murder, citing concerns about political turmoil, Cuban military presence, and the safety of foreign nationals. US president Ronald Reagan’s actions aimed to support democracy and prevent a socialist takeover, with the US intervention also targeting drug trafficking concerns.

Over time, Caribbean nations largely relied on external support during crises, often turning to the US or international agencies to maintain stability and security. Today, regional dynamics have shifted dramatically.

In 2025, the Caribbean faces a new threat: drug cartels operating between Venezuela and Trinidad, fuelling violence and destabilisation. While some leaders acknowledge the need for greater co-operation, the broader Caricom now debates whether the region should remain neutral or actively oppose external intervention, especially with the US working to dismantle drug trafficking routes.

The shift from seeking external help in times of crisis to asserting regional sovereignty reflects evolving perspectives. Moving forward, Caribbean nations must balance sovereignty with regional security, recognising that co-operation – whether through Caricom or broader alliances – is vital to ensuring peace and stability in a complex, interconnected landscape.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail