UTC lends support to UWI first gen students

From left, UTC Chief Financial Officer Kerri Maharaj and UWI St Augustine campus deputy principal, Professor Derek Chadee, at the handover of the UTC’s donation to the university. - Photo courtesy the UWI

FIRST-GENERATION university students at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus now have greater support to succeed academically and socially, thanks to a $50,000 contribution from the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC).

The donation is geared toward first-generation students and also supports participants in the Successful Transition and Academic Readiness (STAR) mentorship programme, which helps first-year students navigate university life and build the foundation for long-term success.

UWI deputy principal Prof Derek Chadee and manager of financial advisory services Kristy Mannette-Smith accepted the donation on behalf of the campus.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chadee noted the support from UTC represents an investment in student success and empowerment.

He also thanked the UTC for its generosity and commended their shared vision of student empowerment.

“This investment of $50,000 in scholarships will transform the lives of our students for years to come.

“It is a powerful demonstration of UTC’s commitment to education, equity and the future development of Trinidad and Tobago,” Chadee said.

The contribution includes $45,000 in renewable scholarships over the next three years, along with a $5,000 one-time bursary.

With the UTC’s belief that true empowerment comes from providing people with the right tools and guidance to build their own legacies, UTC’s chief financial officer Kerri Maharaj, said the STAR programme aligns with the institution’s core values.

By supporting the first-generation students, UTC is playing its part in giving them the confidence and knowledge to navigate university life and become the leaders of tomorrow.

Maharaj stressed, “At the Unit Trust Corporation, we view this contribution not merely as a donation but as a direct investment in the future of our nation.

“By supporting The University of the West Indies, we are helping to cultivate the next generation of thought leaders, innovators, and professionals who will ultimately drive the economic growth of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Kristy Mannette-Smith said the generous contribution will be used to provide life-changing resources for many financially-challenged students as they continue to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles that might otherwise stand in their way.

She indicated, “Gifts like these don’t just fund tuition; they transform lives and open doors to a brighter future.

“We are truly grateful for this partnership with the corporation.”