UN Human Rights head: US attacks on boats illegal

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. -

THE UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, believes that the US airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific, allegedly linked to drug trafficking, violate international human rights law.

A media release on the UN Human Rights Office’s website quoted Türk on October 31 as saying, “Over 60 people have reportedly been killed in a continuing series of attacks carried out by US armed forces against boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific since early September, in circumstances that find no justification in international law.”

“These attacks – and their mounting human cost – are unacceptable. The US must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extra-judicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them.”

The release said the US has argued that these actions are part of necessary anti-drug and counter-terrorism operations, and amount to actions governed by international humanitarian law.

“Yet countering the serious issue of illicit trafficking of drugs across international borders is – as has long been agreed among States – a law-enforcement matter, governed by the careful limits on lethal force set out in international human rights law,” Türk said.

He added that under international human rights law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a last resort against individuals who pose an imminent threat to life.

“Based on the very sparse information provided publicly by the US authorities, none of the individuals on the targeted boats appeared to pose an imminent threat to the lives of others or otherwise justified the use of lethal armed force against them under international law,” he added.

Türk called for prompt, independent, and transparent investigations into these attacks.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the challenges of fighting drug trafficking but urged the US to follow international law, including the relevant counter-narcotics treaties it is a part of.

Türk called on the authorities to maintain the use of well-established law enforcement methods to respond to alleged illicit trafficking, including through lawfully intercepting boats and detaining suspects under the applicable rules of criminal law.

The US should investigate and, if necessary, prosecute and punish people accused of serious crimes in accordance with the fundamental rule of law principles of due process and fair trial, for which the US has long stood.

The release did not name any other countries apart from the US.

However, on October 31, several media outlets reported that the US claimed to be prepared to launch strikes on Venezuelan military bases.

The Donald Trump-led administration has labelled Nicolás Maduro a narco-terrorist and does not recognise him as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has repeatedly denied being a narco-terrorist and accused the US of trying to effect regime change.

Maduro and other officials have been calling for peace, saying the people will defend the South American nation against any external threats.

On the morning of October 31, Maduro said via Telegram, “Venezuela wants peace, we have peace, and we will preserve and defend our right to peace to continue development.”

So far, the US has killed about 57 people it accused of being involved in narco-terrorism in a series of boat attacks since the first strike on September 2 in international waters off Venezuela.