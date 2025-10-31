TT response to hurricane-ravaged Jamaica: State, NGOs mobilise relief drive

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, visits the Plipdeco Warehouse Complex at Point Lisas Industrial Estate, where she oversaw the packing and preparation of the first shipment of humanitarian relief supplies from Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. - Photo courtesy UNC

GOVERNMENT departments, civil society and private sector organisations and NGOs have stepped up to launch a series of comprehensive relief efforts for Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which caused widespread damage and displacement across the island on October 28.

Acting on the directive of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government announced the launch of a national collection drive for Jamaica on October 30. The initiative forms part of a wider humanitarian response supported by businesses and civil society.

In a statement on October 30, the ministry announced the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to co-ordinate national relief efforts.

The committee, including Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen and several other cabinet members, met with permanent secretaries “to advance and align activities to ensure the swift and effective mobilisation of national support,” the statement said.

Collection drives will take place from October 30 to November 4 between 8 am and 4 pm daily at all 14 municipal corporations.

Each disaster management unit has been designated as an official drop-off site for donations.

The ministry said the public could also contribute to the TT National Disaster Relief Fund through First Citizens Bank, account number 3154684, available at any branch or via online transfers.

It said the national response “reaffirms TT’s unwavering commitment to regional co-operation and humanitarian support.”

Chambers get moving

A segment of the private sector, led by four major business chambers, has also moved to support Jamaica.

The Energy Chamber, TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), AmCham TT and the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce have jointly opened a relief fund and are co-ordinating with local and regional agencies to send supplies.

In a statement on behalf of the joint chambers, the Energy Chamber said, “We join with the rest of the Caribbean and our local business community in expressing our solidarity with Jamaica following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.”

Financial donations may be made to the Energy Chamber of TT/Joint Chambers at First Citizens Bank, Point Lisas – account number 2818368 (TT chequing) or 2818367 (US savings).

Corporate drop-offs are being handled at Plipdeco Port, Sheds 1 and 2, Point Lisas, which has been designated as the official logistics and receiving centre for containerised donations.

Deliveries are being co-ordinated through the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (Plipdeco).

The joint chambers said disbursements from the fund will only be made by unanimous agreement among their CEOs and will be reported to each organisation’s board.

The Office of the Prime Minister also issued a public appeal encouraging the public to donate to the TT National Disaster Relief Fund 2025 or to drop off supplies at official collection points.

“In this moment of crisis, TT stands with our Jamaican brothers and sisters after being severely affected by Hurricane Melissa,” the office said.

Sewa TT, a non-profit charity, has also launched an appeal in collaboration with Sewa USA, targeting areas in Jamaica where utilities and basic infrastructure have been severely compromised.

The group said it will deploy mobile water systems, off-grid communication hubs, emergency food and hygiene stations. Donations from abroad can be made through Sewa USA’s website, while local contributions can be sent through the TT web page.

The organisation said its goal is to “bypass logistics and get critical help directly to those who need it most,” and asked citizens to stay tuned for further project updates.

Collaboration

Adding to this effort, Massy Stores announced that it had joined forces with NGO Sewa TT to strengthen the ongoing humanitarian initiative.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. They need our help now,” the supermarket chain said in a statement.

Customers can make contributions at any Massy Stores location by informing cashiers that they wish to donate to the fund.

Each donation will go toward assembling essential relief buckets valued at $400, filled with food, hygiene and health items for families who have lost everything.

“Every contribution counts towards providing staples like grains, oil, soap and basic medicine. Let’s show the power of Caribbean solidarity,” the statement said.

As reported in Newsday on October 30, TT Manufacturers Association CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen confirmed that government and the private sector had already begun loading 20-25 containers of supplies for shipment to Jamaica.

National Flour Mills has sent over $1 million in goods; other companies, including Blue Waters, SM Jaleel and Advance Foam, have contributed supplies, the TTMA said.

The government has waived port fees and some shipping lines are transporting containers free of charge, the lobby group said.

“It’s a collaborative effort from the manufacturing sector, thanks to the ministerial committee the government has put together, so the private sector can really bring relief to Jamaica.”

Carpha activates

Relief agencies and business groups have outlined priority areas for donations, including food and water, shelter materials, medical supplies, hygiene products, protective gear and agricultural support items.

Members of the public can deliver supplies to any of the 14 municipal corporations’ disaster management units across Trinidad, including Port of Spain, San Fernando, Arima, Chaguanas, Diego Martin, Sangre Grande, Princes Town, Point Fortin, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe, Siparia, Tunapuna/Piarco and San Juan/Laventille.

In a separate statement, Carpha expressed solidarity with Jamaica and confirmed that it had activated its role within the region’s disaster-response system.

“The Caribbean Public Health Agency stands in firm solidarity with the government and people of Jamaica, who continue to endure the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Melissa,” Carpha said. “Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods and with communities now facing the difficult task of rebuilding.”

The agency said it was working closely with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other partners under Caricom’s Rapid Response Mechanism to deliver medical and public health support.

It said its teams would provide essential health supplies, including rapid testing kits for infectious diseases, vector control materials and equipment to prevent or reduce outbreaks of dengue, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis.

Beyond immediate emergency response, Carpha said it would help Jamaica strengthen its public-health systems, disaster preparedness and resilience.

“In moments like these, the Caribbean’s greatest strength is its unity. Carpha stands resolutely with Jamaica, not only in words, but in sustained partnership and shared action. Together, we will rebuild stronger, healthier and more resilient communities,” the agency said.