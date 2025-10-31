Sturge declines to confirm whether Defence Force on high alert

Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge. - File photo

MINISTER of Defence Wayne Sturge has declined to confirm whether TT Defence Force personnel have been ordered to return to base.

He was responding to a question from Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales on October 31 during the Urgent Questions segment in the House of Representatives, ahead of the debate on the extension of the state of emergency.

Gonzales said, "Can the minister confirm whether Defence Force officers have been instructed to return to base with immediate effect?"

Sturge replied, "Mr Speaker, in keeping with the tenets of 27 (g), I respectfully beg to decline to giving an answer."

According to Standing Order 27 (g), a minister may decline to answer a question if, in his opinion, the publication of the answer would be contrary to the public interest.

According to an internal message, all military personnel were ordered to report to their respective bases by 6 pm on October 31.

Officers who are on pre-retirement leave or sick leave were also instructed to confine themselves to their homes and remain on standby. Other officers on vacation leave were also instructed to be on standby and await further instructions.

"All are strongly advised to make all necessary arrangements with your families, make all personal arrangements in preparation for confinement," the message said.

"This is not a drill, All members are to acknowledge, be guided accordingly."