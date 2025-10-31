St Benedict's aim to stretch SSFL lead, Fatima meet roaring 'Tigers'

In this September 20 photo, St Benedict’s College’s Josiah Ochoa (L) vies for possession of the ball during the SSFL premier division match, against Fatima College, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Faith Ayoung

THE 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division title race took a major twist on October 28 when southern giants Naparima College were knocked off the summit of the 16-team table. And with seven matches scheduled for October 31, another intriguing chapter is set to be written in the league’s season as new leaders St Benedict’s College (30 points) aim to maintain their lead.

Benedict’s, the national intercol holders, now have a slender one-point lead on the table over reigning premier division champions Fatima College (29 points), with “Naps” and Presentation College San Fernando (both 28 points) third and fourth on the standings respectively. Both Benedict’s and Naparima have three games left, and will meet in a hugely-anticipated clash at Lewis Street, San Fernando on November 3. Meanwhile, Fatima and “Pres” have two matches left and will be watching the Benedict’s and Naps clash keenly as they continue their own title quests.

Just over a week ago, coach Angus Eve’s Naparima team appeared to be sauntering to the league title after winning nine straight games to start the campaign. However, after a 1-0 defeat to their rivals Presentation on October 22, Naparima’s road to that crown has become bumpy as they drew 1-1 with San Juan North Secondary on October 25 before squandering a two-goal second-half lead in a 3-2 defeat away to the fifth-placed St Anthony’s College (22 points) three days later.

Now down to third, Naparima will have an anxious weekend on the sidelines as their clash with the tenth-placed Signal Hill (15 points), which was originally scheduled for October 31, has been postponed owing to the unavailability of flights, according to an SSFL official. With this latest postponement, Signal Hill have just played seven games this season and will need to play eight games within a truncated period if they are to complete all their premier division matches.

All matches will be played at 3.30 pm, with the exception of Arima North Secondary’s matchup with fellow eastern team San Juan North Secondary, which will be played from 5 pm at UTT’s O’Meara campus.

At Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin, coach Randolph Boyce and Benedict’s will aim to stretch their newfound lead when they host the sixth-placed St Mary’s College (18 points), with a victory there set to push them five points ahead of Naparima before their meeting next week.

At Fatima grounds, St Anthony’s will try to add another big scalp to their list when they make the journey to northern rivals Fatima in what promises to be a pulsating match. Both teams are coming off highs, as Mordecai Ford inspired St Anthony’s to a comeback win over Naps, while Fatima jumped to the top of the scoring charts with their 11-0 thumping of the already-relegated Carapichaima East Secondary.

The “Tigers” home base in Westmoorings will be utilised by the 13th-placed Malick Secondary (nine points) as they take on a Trinity College Moka (18 points) unit, which has climbed to eighth spot.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, Pres and the league’s leading scorer Isaiah Jacob are expected to grab all three points when they play the cellar-placed Carapichaima.

Meanwhile, the 15th-placed Scarborough Secondary (six points) will do their best to help their survival fight when they face a seventh-placed Queen’s Royal College (18 points) team which has stumbled in the last couple of weeks. The pair of St Augustine Secondary (nine points) and Trinity College East (ten points) are also fighting off the drop to the championship division and will face off in the former team’s school compound in an all-East affair.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*12*10*0*2*39*12*27*30

Fatima*13*9*2*2*45*22*23*29

Naparima*12*9*1*2*37*7*30*28

Presentation (Sando)*13*9*1*3*28*9*19*28

St Anthony's College*11*7*1*3*27*16*11*22

St Mary's College*12*5*3*4*31*19*12*18

QRC*13*5*3*5*23*23*0*18

Trinity Moka*11*6*0*5*21*26*-5*18

Arima North*13*4*4*5*29*27*2*16

Signal Hill*7*5*0*2*22*10*12*15

Trinity East*11*3*1*7*16*36*-20*10

San Juan North*11*2*3*6*20*23*-3*9

Malick*11*2*3*6*22*29*-7*9

St Augustine*12*2*3*7*13*41*-28*9

Scarborough*11*1*3*7*12*32*-20*6

Carapichaima East*13*0*0*13*7*59*-52*0