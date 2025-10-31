Sewa TT partners with Supermarket Assoc for relief supplies for Jamaica

Residents gather amid debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa on a street in Black River, Jamaica, on October 30. -

NON governmental organisation Sewa TT has partnered with the Supermarket Association of TT in order to coordinate disaster relief operations and mechanisms to allow for the timely collection and despatch of much-needed relief items to Jamaica, days after that country was devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

Sewa TT said in posts on its social media pages on October 31 that people can donate to the cause by visiting any of the partner supermarkets, tell the cashier you want to contribute to the Sewa TT Hurricane Melissa Caribbean Relief 2025 initiative.

You can then donate $100 at checkout.

This donation goes towards filling an essential relief bucket with food and hygiene products for Jamaicans who have lost everything to the Category 5 storm.

The partnership supermarkets are:

Betterdeal supermarket, Croisee ChaseMart, all Low Cost supermarkets, all Massy Stores, MS Food City, West Bees, Persads D' Food King, Quality Cash & Carry, all S&S Persads outlets, all Xtra Foods supermarkets, all JTA supermarkets and all Tru Valu supermarkets.

These essential relief buckets includes: food staples (grains, beans, cooking oil, flour and sugar), cooking and flavouring essentials (seasoning powder, salt, baking powder), personal care and hygiene products (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper), health and protection items (medicine, insect repellent, mosquito coils, bandages), and convenience items including candles, salted crackers, and ramen for quick fix meals.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall at midday on the southwestern coast of Jamaica on October 28, devastating the island, knocking out power to over 475,000 people, killing 19 including a child – as of October 31 – and damaging or destroying houses, buildings, churches and roads.

The government has already sent eight 40-foot-long containers filled with essential disaster relief supplies to Jamaica.

After Jamaica, Melissa slammed into Cuba, the Bahamas and Bermuda.