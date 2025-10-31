Schools, businesses close early amid Defence Force alert

Police and soldiers engaged in an exercise along the Beetham Highway. - File photo

SEVERAL schools across Trinidad have appealed to parents to pick up their children early on October 31 amid reports that the Defence Force has been placed on high alert. According to an internal memo, all military personnel were ordered to report to their respective bases by 6 pm on October 31.

Officers who are on pre-retirement leave or sick leave were also instructed to confine themselves to their homes and remain on standby. Other officers on vacation leave were also instructed to be on standby and await further instructions.

The alert comes amid escalating tensions between US and Venezuela.

The Miami Herald and Wall Street Journal on October 31 reported that an attack on Venezuela military installations is imminent. However, US President Donald Trump was quoted as denying this was true.

At La Horquetta South Government Primary, an irate parent was heard arguing with a security guard as he came for his child and was told that although some teachers had left early, school was still going on.

A message from a denominational primary school in Curepe at 2 pm advised parents to pick up their children. The school is usually dismissed at 3 pm.

Some businesses in Port of Spain also decided to shut their doors early as a precaution,

According to an employee at a software development company, staff was sent home around 2 pm by management.

"While there was no panic, people are taking it very seriously," the employee said.

A prominent law firm in Port of Spain also sent their staff home at 2 pm.