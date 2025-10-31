Rotary Club of Maraval hosts Bubbles n Beerfest on November 8

Patrons share a toast at Bubbles n Beerfest 2024. -

Rotary Club of Maraval hosts its second annual Bubbles n Beerfest: A Night of Music, Fun and Giveaways on November 8 at St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval from 7.30 pm.

A media release said, funds raised will go towards vital community projects led by the Rotary Foundation Committee.

Guests will enjoy not only the lively atmosphere but also two complimentary glasses of Prosecco, two beers and a delicious assortment of snacks. The evening promises to be a musical journey with music of the 80s and 90s performed live by The Collective Classics band, led by Roger Salloum, the release said.

Patrons can look forward to exciting giveaways throughout the night, adding extra sparkle to the festivities. The heart of Bubbles n Beerfest lies in its charitable purpose.

All proceeds will benefit the committee’s ongoing community projects, helping to uplift and support those in need across Maraval and beyond.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural event, the Rotary Club is eager to welcome even more supporters for another memorable evening.

“We are thrilled to bring Bubbles ‘n’ Beerfest back to our community,” says Dr Adele Springer, chair of the foundation committee. “The generosity and enthusiasm shown last year made a real difference, and we are excited to see how much more we can achieve together this time.”

Tickets are $375 and are available at Lisa Faye Hand Dyed Silks located at the Normandie Hotel, St Ann’s, Paper Based Bookshop on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain or through committee members at 760-9714 and 620-1965.