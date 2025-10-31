Romario Shepherd bags hat-trick as Windies sweep Bangladesh 3-0 in T20 series

Romario Shepherd. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MIDDLE-ORDER batsmen Ackeem Auguste and stand-in skipper Roston Chase hauled West Indies to a commanding five-wicket victory, and 3-0 series sweep, over Bangladesh in the final T20 in Chattogram, on October 31.

Auguste (50 runs from 25 balls) and Chase (50 runs from 29 balls) rescued the visitors from a relatively inconsistent start, and combined to construct a game-changing 91-run partnership, which propelled them to a victorious 152/5, chasing Bangladesh’s 151 all out.

Having won the toss for the first time in the series, the "Tigers" chose to take first strike. Opener Tanzid Hasan (89) had a brilliant start for the hosts, but he found it hard to create lasting partnerships throughout the innings.

The Windies bowlers were on point once more as fast bowler Romario Shepherd (3/36), left-arm spinner Khary Pierre (2/23) and pacer Jason Holder (2/32) showed mettle to break down the Bangladeshi batting attack. Shepherd grabbed a hat-trick, but was unaware of the accomplishment as his teammates had to tell him. He took a wicket off the final delivery of his third over and then got wickets off his first two balls of his fourth over which led to him not being aware.

Only Hasan and Said Hassan (23) were able to notch double-figure scores as the maroon bowlers took no prisoners.

In their turn at the crease, Amir Jangoo, who replaced captain Shai Hope at the top and in the starting XI, had a nice knock of 34 from 23 deliveries. His opening partner Athanaze, who looked good with the bat in the first two matches, stumbled this time and scored just one run.

Brandon King (eight) continued to have a hard time up top but when Auguste, who replaced Sherfane Rutherford for the final T20, and Chase teamed up in the middle with the score on 52/3 inside eight overs, the pair did the heavy lifting for West Indies.

Auguste hit five sixes and one four while Chase smacked five fours and one six, to guide them within reach of the target. Chase, however, was bowled by Rishad Hossain, and Auguste followed two balls later, caught by Mahedi Hasan off Hossain.

Needing six for victory from the remaining four overs, Rovman Powell (five not out) and Gudakesh Motie (three not out), who was also brought in to replace Jayden Seales for this match, carried the maroon over the line to seal a clean sweep.

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH 151 (20 overs) (Tanzid Hasan 89, Said Hassan 23; Romario Shepherd 3/36, Khary Pierre 2/23, Jason Holder 2/32) vs WEST INDIES 152/5 (16.5 overs) (Ackeem Auguste 50, Roston Chase 50, Ami Jangoo 34; Rishad Hossain 3/43). West Indies won by five wickets, and won T20 series 3-0.