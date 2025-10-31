Republic Bank empowers SMEs to 'think global'

Entrepreneurs from across the manufacturing and agri-processing sectors pose for photo at Republic Bank's SME workshop at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on October 28. - Photo courtesy Republic Bank

REPUBLIC Bank, in collaboration with the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB), hosted the third edition of its SME Workshop and Marketplace at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on October 28.

Under the theme, Expanding from Local to Global: Turning Sustainability into an Export Differentiator, the event brought together small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from across the manufacturing and agricultural sectors for a day of insight, innovation and connection.

In a release, Republic Bank said the event provided entrepreneurs with practical strategies to strengthen their operations, build export readiness and adopt sustainable practices as a key competitive advantage.

Speaking at the event, Republic Bank’s vice president, Richard Sammy, underscored the importance of listening to and learning from the region’s entrepreneurs.

"Our entrepreneurs continue to challenge us to do more than provide financial support. They ask us to listen, to understand their realities, and that’s what we’ve done and continue to do. That’s why we’re committed to offering our SMEs more than just credit facilities, but the resources, training and tools they need to thrive. At Republic Bank, we see it as a responsibility to walk alongside our business owners as true partners in growth," he said.

Sammy added that initiatives like this workshop reflect the bank’s continued dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability across the business landscape.

Attendees at the workshop also benefited from interactive presentations and real-life entrepreneur success stories from experts including Rachel Renie-Gonzales, founder and CEO of d’Market Movers; Tisha Marajh, group sustainability officer, Republic Bank; Fedell Solomon, co-founder of Nabdell Enterprise Ltd; and export specialists from Global TT and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA).

Entrepreneurs were also encouraged to apply insights from the workshop to advance their sustainability practices as a foundation for global competitiveness.

"The SME Workshop and Marketplace reaffirms Republic Bank’s ongoing commitment to advancing the growth and resilience of the local MSME sector.

"Through tailored financing, capacity-building programmes, and strategic partnerships, the bank continues to champion entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development across the region," the release said.