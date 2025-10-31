Rapidfire Kidz Foundation auctions fossils at gala on November 1

Rapidfire Kidz Foundation executive members Sevil Mohammed, left, and Shanta Sankar display the framed spinosaurus and megalodon teeth to be auctioned ah their gala dinner on November 1. -

WHEN guests step into the Achievors Banquet Hal, San Fernando on November 1, they’ll be transported back millions of years to the age of dinosaurs – all in the name of helping today’s children.

The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) is hosting its annual gala dinner, aptly titled Jurassic, and in true Rapidfire style, the non-profit is adding a one-of-a-kind twist: a Dutch auction featuring an authentic fossils.

Chairman of the dinner committee, Rissa Ramraj-Seepersad said the auction has become a staple of the foundation’s annual event – but this year’s items are unlike anything ever seen in a local fundraiser.

“Every year we do a Dutch auction as a fun novelty. We usually auction autographed sports memorabilia,” Ramraj-Seepersad said. “However, this year we will be auctioning authentic dinosaur fossils – a spinosaurus tooth, the largest carnivorous dinosaur in history, which lived approximately 100 million years ago and a megalodon tooth, from the largest shark in history, which lived about 20 million years ago.”

Both fossils were sourced from reputable websites and come with Certificates of Authenticity. They’ve been artistically framed by Fine Art Ltd, and one lucky bidder will walk away with both prehistoric treasures.

Vice-president Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan said the foundation is always looking for fresh, creative ways to engage its supporters.

“We wanted to do something that has never been done before locally. We’ve built the entire theme of the dinner around the fossils – even our décor will have a jungle feel.”

The evening will feature hosts Shelly Dass and Fazeer Rojan, with entertainment by the Shiv Shakti Dancers, vocalists Joel John, Marvin Smith, and David Frank and calypso and chutney soca artiste Daddy Chinee, who will perform at the after-party.

According to RKF president and founder Kevin Ratiram, this year’s gala aims not only to raise funds but to raise eyebrows – with its creativity and ambition.

“When the formal dinner ends, we’ll be dancing the night away,” Ratiram said. “We’re hosting a Latin dance competition and giving away a bottle of champagne to the vybziest crew. This event will be the talk of the town.”

While the party promises to be lively, the cause it supports is deeply meaningful. The foundation, established to assist underprivileged children, uses proceeds from its annual dinner to fund a variety of charitable projects – from Christmas treats to hospital donations and playground maintenance.

Ratiram shared the unlikely inspiration behind this prehistoric auction.

“The fossil-fuelled idea actually came from watching a TV show called Dino Hunters. It’s about people in the US who search for dinosaur fossils on their land and sell them. I found it fascinating that even the smallest tooth or bone fragment has value. I went online out of curiosity and discovered that you can actually buy authentic fossils from reputable sellers. That’s how we sourced ours.

“In past years, we auctioned autographed cricket bats, football jerseys and other sports memorabilia. But this time, we wanted to go bold. Something like this has never been done in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said. “In developed countries, fossil collectors are common, but here, it’s really unique.”

Ratiram admitted he’s curious to see how guests will respond. “I’m not sure if we have fossil collectors locally,” he said with a laugh, “but that’s what makes it exciting.”

Despite the novelty, the heart of the event remains unchanged – helping children in need.

Ratiram emphasised, “Our main thrust is assisting underprivileged children. A lot of the funds raised go toward our annual Christmas treats.”

On December 10, RKF will host its annual school Christmas treat, where approximately 500 children from two schools will receive toys and treat bags. The foundation also spreads Christmas cheer to children they meet along the way – whether in passing vehicles or at home – and to young patients at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital and Point Fortin General Hospital on December 13.

Beyond the holiday season, RKF’s outreach continues year-round. The foundation sponsors field trips for children’s homes, assists with medical expenses when needed and maintains two play parks – one at Palmiste Park and the other at the Debe Hindu School.

“Maintenance alone is a major cost, so every dollar raised helps us continue these projects.”

As Rapidfire Kidz Foundation prepares to welcome guests to its Jurassic gala, the excitement is building – not just for the chance to win a piece of prehistoric history, but to be part of something truly groundbreaking for a worthy cause.

“This event is about fun, imagination and giving back,” Ratiram said. “Who would have thought dinosaur fossils could help make a child smile this Christmas?”