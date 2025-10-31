Promenade Chess tour continues at Valpark November 2

Participants of all ages compete at the Trincity Mall leg of the Promenade Chess Club Grand Tour on August 30. -

THE Promenade Chess Club Grand Tour will continue at Valpark Plaza in Valsayn from 1 pm, on November 2.

A number of divisions will be contested, including the open section, Under-12 and Under-8 categories.

Small cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in the open division. The winner will walk away with $1,000, the second-placed participant will cop $700 and third place will earn $500. The first three in the Under-12 category will get trophies, and medals will be awarded to the top three in the Under-8 division.

Registration is open until noon on November 2. Senior players are required to pay $120 and juniors must pay $110 to the Hayden Lee chequing account at Republic Bank – 340045180501.

For more information, contact 743-7359, 734-8562 or 780-2437. The first 100 participants will get free pizza and ice cream.

Many sponsors have made the event possible, including Pizza Hut, Radica Trading, Basic Transport, Marios, Galactica, KFC and Tyco Farms.

The Promenade Chess Club have hosted tournaments around the country over the past few months, including at South Park Mall and Trincity Mall.